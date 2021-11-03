CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

'Let's Go Brandon' phrase has Northern Virginia roots

By INSIDENOVA STAFF
thechronicle-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Brown finds himself in a position he did not ask for or...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

What is ‘Let’s Go Brandon’? How the phrase became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment – actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden – is everywhere.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa State Daily

Brown: Let's Go, Brandon!

At the Talladega Speedway in Florida, Brandon Brown won this year’s Sparks 300 race, the second in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. People across America have rushed to purchase “Let’s Go Brandon” water bottles, hats, bumper stickers and flags. From Florida to Washington, at sporting events of all kinds, you will hear “Let’s Go, Brandon” shouted in unison from the crowd. You may have seen TikTok’s trending hashtags. At school board meetings, “Lesco Brandon” is signing up to speak. Tesla owners are changing their car horns to proclaim, “Let’s Go, Brandon!” The phrase was the concluding remark of a speech given by one of Florida's representatives in Congress, while other congressmen are donning masks with the slogan.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia Government
Morganton News Herald

Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Let's go, Brandon' phrase on flight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Southwest Airlines said Sunday it is conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots used a phrase that's become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden during the pilot's greeting to passengers over the plane's public address system last week. The airline announced its investigation after...
LIFESTYLE
Star-Banner

'Let's go, Brandon' is code for something vulgar. Why the cryptic phrase, with sports origins, is trending

Beware: "Let's go, Brandon" isn't a cheerleader-type statement aimed to motivate some guy named Brandon or the area of Brandon, Florida. It's code for swearing at President Joe Biden, in particular the F word, and you might hear it at the biggest of sporting events, it's appearing more and more online, on social media — and from some notable politicians.
BRANDON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Virginia#Race Car Driver#Hylton High School#Conservatives
kusi.com

GOP scores big election wins in California and across the country

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republicans scored big wins in San Diego County and across the nation over in Virginia this past week. Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the wins. This past week, Republican Glenn Youngkin won the race...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Party panicking as rural America turns on Biden’s Democrats

The good news for Democrats is they finally pushed through an infrastructure bill that would have become law months ago if it hadn’t been held hostage by progressives. The bad news for Democrats is that’s been largely overshadowed by their chaos, bitter infighting, and relentless focus on a more massive spending bill whose contents are a mystery to most Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
thechronicle-news.com

Sununu decides against race for U.S. Senate

(The Center Square) – Ending months of speculation, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he won't be running for U.S. Senate in next year's midterm elections. Sununu, a Republican, told reporters on Tuesday he will be seeking a fourth-term as New Hampshire's governor and won't be jumping into the fray of Washington politics.
POLITICS
San Diego Channel

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president. It's “Let's Go Brandon.” The phrase took off after a reporter at a NASCAR race in early October mischaracterized a vulgar three-word chant against Biden as a chant in support of driver Brandon Brown.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

'Let's go Brandon,' explained

(CNN) — On Friday night, a Southwest Airlines pilot allegedly said "Let's go Brandon" over the plane intercom, causing a stir on board and prompting an investigation by the airline. As CNN wrote:. "The Associated Press, which had a reporter on board the flight, first reported that a pilot of...
JOE BIDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy