Tuscaloosa, AL

Cybersecurity - Associate Professor/Professor Position at The University of Alabama

 6 days ago

The Culverhouse College of Business at The University of Alabama (UA) invites applications for a tenure tenure-track Associate or Full Professor position in Operations Management or other business discipline (e.g., Management, Management Information Systems, Statistics, Marketing, Finance, Economics, Statistics, or Accounting), with an established research record or research funding and high...

