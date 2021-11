Sergeant Scott McGowan left the Williamstown Police Department (WPD) on Oct. 31, eight months after the Town placed him on paid leave in response to an employee complaint. McGowan had alleged last month in a Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) complaint that the Town, in placing him on leave and subsequently moving to fire him, was retaliating against McGowan for his August 2020 lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and racism within the WPD.

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO