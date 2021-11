Richardson ISD is looking to increase its number of available substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year. District pay rates for paraprofessional positions, which include clerical and classroom aide roles, start at $75 per day for individuals with a high school diploma or higher, according to the RISD website. Daily rates can be up to two times more for certified teachers who take on long-term assignments. Additional incentives are also available for those who meet eligibility requirements outlined on the district website.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO