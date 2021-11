Yet another great win for the Titans, who managed to string together two dubs against the top contenders in the AFC, and are running away with the division at this point. This Chiefs’ team is not nearly as good as last year but still, the Titans dominated, beating them 27-3 and keeping Mahomes in check all game. The former MVP finished the game 20/35 for 206 yards and an interception. Despite Derrick Henry being contained in the run game, Ryan Tannehill had his best game of the season, posting efficient numbers and showing his connection with A.J. Brown.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO