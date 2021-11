All game broadcasts including the All-Star Game, Major League Dreams Showcase and the playoffs will be viewable at no charge. Rochester, Minn – Entering our 29th season, our commitment to providing the finest environment for the development of college baseball players is as strong as ever. One of the distinguishable ways this commitment can be seen is through our video production and distribution. The Northwoods League live video streaming operation is a one-of-a-kind feature in Summer Collegiate Baseball. Every team in the League has a 4-camera HD video operation in place to capture all the on-field action. And this year, we are excited to share that streaming access will be FREE for everyone.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO