British stargazers braved the autumn chill on Wednesday evening to take in the spectacular green flare of the northern lights over the night sky.A common sight over the Arctic, northern Canada, Scandinavia and Russia, the aurora borealis is rarely seen over the UK but was this time spotted as far south as Devon, with the Met Office attributing the phenomenon to a “coronal mass ejection” from the sun.These explosions of hot plasma on the surface of the star expel billion-tonne clouds of electrically-charged solar particles, which travel millions of miles through space at speeds of 2 million miles per hour...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO