Richmond’s real estate tax rate will remain level next year, but many city property owners will still pay more in taxes because of surging real estate assessments. The City Council voted Monday to maintain the real estate tax rate of $1.20 per $100 of assessed value following a debate over whether to lower it to $1.135 to partially offset the tax increase from rising property values across the city. Council members Reva Trammell and Michael Jones, whose South Side districts saw some of the largest assessment increases, voted against keeping the same rate. Fifth District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch was absent for the vote.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO