PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh-area leaders and gun owners are sharing their reactions after Pennsylvania’s state Senate passed two firearms bills. One of the bills would remove the state requirement to get a license to carry a concealed firearm. Right now, Pennsylvania gun owners get the license to carry a gun concealed from their county sheriff’s office. If they carry a concealed gun without a license, they’re committing a felony in the third degree. “I think it’s our American right, and we shouldn’t have to ask for permission,” said Stephen Bobchak, who enjoys shooting for a hobby. “What the constitutional carry bill does,...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO