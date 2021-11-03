CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Quality classroom materials in Louisiana public schools are on the decline, report says

By WILL SENTELL
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Louisiana has won national praise for its use of top-flight textbooks and other materials in public school classrooms that pattern has dropped in the past two years, according to a report by the Rand Corporation. The decline applies to both math and English and makes the state an...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 2

Related
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Schools welcomes Afghan refugee students to the classroom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan agencies including Kalamazoo Public Schools were lending a helping hand to dozens of Afghan refugees who were starting new in the United States. For weeks, Kalamazoo County welcomed new families into the community as well as in the classroom. Afghan Refugees: West Michigan prepares for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Lens

School district reports a decline in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

The NOLA Public Schools district is tracking 40 “active” cases of COVID-19 among staff and students this week, and 304 people are quarantining after coming into close contact with infected individuals, according to the district’s weekly report. That’s a decrease from last week, when the district reported 45 cases and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Arkansas State
theadvocate.com

State commitment to public schools panned in national report

Louisiana deserves "D's" for its financial support of public schools, how the money is allocated and the state's commitment to education, according to a national report issued Thursday. The study says the state ranks 34th in the nation in funding schools, spends more on low-poverty school districts than those with...
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul says COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public schools 'a possibility'

Now that COVID-19 vaccines are a step closer to being authorized for children aged 5-11, could New York impose a vaccine mandate to attend public schools?. Gov. Kathy Hochul said that’s a “possibility.”. A Food and Drug Administration panel on Tuesday endorsed authorizing the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wksu.org

Akron Public Schools Reports Increased Behavioral Problems in 2021

School districts throughout the region are reporting an uptick in behavioral problems this year. Akron Public Schools said it is prioritizing student safety in the classroom. The district sent a letter to district families this week outlining expectations for students as reports of disruptions have increased this semester. Director of...
AKRON, OH
NewsChannel 36

Eighty-Six Percent of PA Public Schools Underfunded, Advocates Say

HARRISBURG, PA. (WENY) - Education advocates held a press conference on the inadequate state funding for K-12 public education in the Commonwealth. Pennsylvania ranks 45th out of 50 states in state share of revenue for school districts. Advocacy groups like PA Schools Work and the Education Law Center say the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Schools#Instructional Materials#Textbooks#School Systems#The Rand Corporation
carolinajournal.com

N.C. parents say public schools usurping their authority as parents

Parents in North Carolina report feeling increasingly concerned about the public schools’ efforts to usurp their parental authority on topics such as mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the teaching of controversial race and gender theories. The debate heated up over the summer as lawmakers in the General Assembly passed...
EDUCATION
Chicago Tribune

Illinois school report card for 2021 reflects declining test scores, climbing student absences during COVID-19 pandemic

The devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Illinois students was writ large this week, with the state’s recently released school report card showing steep declines in academic achievement and 1 in 5 students statewide reported as chronically absent during the 2020-21 school year. Illinois State Board of Education Superintendent Carmen Ayala said the preliminary Illinois School Report ...
ILLINOIS STATE
aithority.com

UNC Journalism School Standardizes on Nureva for Classroom Audio

Nureva Inc., an innovator in advanced audio conferencing solutions, announces that the University of North Carolina Hussmann School of Journalism and Media has chosen Nureva audio for all the learning spaces in the Carrol Hall building, its home on the UNC campus at Chapel Hill. Eighteen Nureva HDL300 systems are deployed in the building with plans to add up to six more. Standardizing on Nureva audio throughout the journalism school allows UNC to provide a consistent and reliable experience for instructors and students. Nureva systems are ideal for hybrid learning as remote students feel like they are in the classroom with their fellow students. They can hear and be a part of every conversation no matter where the instructor or in-class students move in the room or the direction they face. This is made possible by Nureva’s Microphone Mist technology, which fills a room with thousands of virtual microphones so there always one nearby.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KOMO News

Almost 90 percent of public school employees are vaccinated for COVID, state says

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal said Thursday that nearly 90 percent of Washington's K-12 school employees are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic. During a news conference, the education official said school system workers who have gotten vaccinated have helped keep school children safe. “With our adherence...
OLYMPIA, WA
wfxrtv.com

Here are the new Standards of Quality for Virginia’s public schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Public schools across the Commonwealth could be getting a boost. The State Board of Education has prescribed several revisions to the Standards of Quality (SOQ). The SOQ sets a foundation for what kind of programs and support services all schools must provide, and drives 85 percent of state funding for local school divisions.
VIRGINIA STATE
KDKA News Radio

School mask mandate to end in January

Pennsylvania school districts will be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January. According to two education officials who were briefed on the plan, Governor Tom Wolf is set to make the announcement today.
EDUCATION
KETV.com

Elkhorn Public Schools shuts down classroom due to COVID-19 outbreak

Elkhorn Public Schools is closing a classroom at Skyline Elementary due to COVID-19. In an email to parents, principal Sarah Yandell says there have been three positive cases identified in one third-grade class. In collaboration with Douglas County Health, that classroom will be closed beginning Tuesday. It will stay closed...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Free Lance-Star

Local schools receive Agriculture in the Classroom grants

Three local schools will receive grants to provide students with agricultural experiences, Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom recently announced. In Fredericksburg, Lafayette Elementary School and Brompton Community School, a private school that recently opened in the city, will receive Agriculture in the Classroom grants. Bowling Green Elementary School in Caroline County will also receive a grant.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy