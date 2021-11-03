Quality classroom materials in Louisiana public schools are on the decline, report says

Nureva Inc., an innovator in advanced audio conferencing solutions, announces that the University of North Carolina Hussmann School of Journalism and Media has chosen Nureva audio for all the learning spaces in the Carrol Hall building, its home on the UNC campus at Chapel Hill. Eighteen Nureva HDL300 systems are deployed in the building with plans to add up to six more. Standardizing on Nureva audio throughout the journalism school allows UNC to provide a consistent and reliable experience for instructors and students. Nureva systems are ideal for hybrid learning as remote students feel like they are in the classroom with their fellow students. They can hear and be a part of every conversation no matter where the instructor or in-class students move in the room or the direction they face. This is made possible by Nureva’s Microphone Mist technology, which fills a room with thousands of virtual microphones so there always one nearby.

