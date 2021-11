(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed changes to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act he said will allow for COVID-19 mandates to be enforced at the workplace. Late Monday, Pritzker's office announced he signed the House Amendment to Senate Bill 1169, “clarifying that it is not a violation of the Act to take workplaces measures intended to prevent the spread of deadly, communicable diseases like COVID-19.”

SCIENCE ・ 12 HOURS AGO