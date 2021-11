(The Center Square) – A new proposed map for Georgia House district lines was released Monday, but the changes were not enough to curtail criticism. The new map drew nearly three hours of public comment. Residents and advocates complained they did not have time to review the new map released ahead of a legislative meeting Monday. Others said the new draft splits too many counties into different districts and considers the political security of incumbents over the public's needs.

