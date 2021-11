COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jahan Dotson put on quite a show for the family members who came to see him play. Afterward, he was a little overwhelmed just talking about it. “I probably had about 20 people here today. That’s what makes me go so much harder, just my family,” Dotson said, tears eventually welling up in his eyes. “They support me literally through everything. I’m kind of getting emotional here, but yeah, they’re like my rock.”

