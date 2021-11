Bryan Harsin pushed back Monday on Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s claims over the weekend that Auburn was simulating the Aggies’ snap count. Fisher was upset with two false start penalties in the third quarter with the game tied at 3-3 that pushed his team back ultimately resulting in a field goal in what could have been a touchdown. Texas A&M went on to win 20-3, but after the game Fisher was still upset about the calls and said he was going to call the SEC league office to complain about Auburn being allowed to simulate Texas A&M’s snap count without penalty.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO