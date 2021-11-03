CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Do We Have Daylight Savings Time?

psychologytoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think about daylight savings time, do you immediately think about getting more sleep or less? For some people, the time change is no big deal. But for a lot of people, daylight savings time means daytime sleepiness, sluggishness, and exhaustion. Thankfully, though, all this can be avoided...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 1

Athens Banner-Herald

Georgia lawmakers made daylight saving time permanent this year. Do we still 'fall back?'

Twice a year most Americans change their clocks for daylight saving time. But is the practice still necessary?. Georgia is one of five states that have passed DST legislation, pending federal law authorization. It is also among 18 other states that have made bids to try to do away with the practice of moving clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall, but only two states in the United States have actually succeeded in abolishing the practice in recent years.
GEORGIA STATE
Only In Arizona

Few People Know The Real Reason Arizona Doesn’t Observe Daylight Saving Time

If you’ve lived in Arizona for more than a couple of months, you’re obviously aware that our state doesn’t observe Daylight Saving Time – but do you know why? We’ll give you a hint: the answer has to do with the weather. Read on to learn the details, plus why the rest of the U.S. […] The post Few People Know The Real Reason Arizona Doesn’t Observe Daylight Saving Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Fall back! Don't forget to change clocks on Sunday

It's time for a change for most of the United States. The clock is running out once more for daylight saving time. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. Until almost next spring, in states red and blue and in between, it’ll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Post

Oh, no, it’s time to switch the clocks back again

It’s that time of the year again. We change the clocks back and we whine about it. What might be done to improve things? Well, before we can talk about possible improvements, let’s review the rules pertaining to changing the clocks and their benefits and drawbacks. We start observing standard...
ARIZONA STATE
kymkemp.com

Did Your Dogs Approve of the Time Change When We Moved From Daylight Saving Time Early This Morning?

Was your dog disappointed in you this morning when you delayed breakfast to grab another hour of sleep as Daylight Saving Time went into effect?. For many of us, our clocks automatically changed but, for the rest, please remember that you need to turn back your clocks one hour because Standard Time went into effect in the early morning hours. For the next four months, until March, we’re on Standard Time.
EUREKA, CA
