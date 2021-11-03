CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball area matchups set

By From staff reports
Gainesville Daily Register
Gainesville Daily Register
 6 days ago
Collinsville defeated Itasca 3-0 in the volleyball bi-district round. The Lady Pirates joins Lindsay and Callisburg in advancing to the area round.

The first round of the UIL volleyball playoffs has concluded, and three area teams have advanced.

Area round matchups are now set. Lindsay, Callisburg and Collinsville will compete Thursday. All three matches begin at 7 p.m.

Lindsay will face Bosqueville at Mansfield Lake Ridge. Bosqueville finished third in District 12-2A. The Lady Bulldogs opened the playoffs with a 3-1 win against Hamilton.

Collinsville will play Frost at Forney. Frost won the District 13-2A title, then knocked off Mart 3-0 in the bi-district round.

Callisburg will take on Prairiland at Van Alstyne. Prairiland, champions of District 12-3A, advanced after defeating Whitewright 3-1.

In the bi-district round, Lindsay defeated Olney 3-0, and Collinsville did the same against Itasca. Callisburg advanced after a hard-fought 3-2 win against Maypearl.

Area round winners will advance to the regional quarterfinals scheduled for Nov. 8-10.

