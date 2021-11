In the midst of a conversation with an acquaintance, your brain might skip ahead, anticipating the words that the other person will say. Perhaps then you will blurt out whatever comes to mind. Or maybe you will nurse your guess quietly, waiting to see if—out of all the hundreds of thousands of possibilities—your conversational partner will arrive at the same word you have been thinking of. Amazingly, your companion will often do so.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO