CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Party

History: As We Saw It — Nov. 4-10

By Tim Gordanier
kingstonthisweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834. It could be the front page or any page...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Serving soldiers will not carry Dennis Hutchings’ coffin, says MoD

The Ministry of Defence has said that serving soldiers will not carry the coffin of Dennis Hutchings, the veteran who died part way through his controversial trial over a fatal shooting during the Troubles. The decision has deeply upset the family of Hutchings, whose funeral will now take place according...
MILITARY
mystar106.com

Rare Coin Could Grab $300,000 At Auction

An extraordinarily rare coin, minted in mid-17th century New England, is expected to sell for at least $300,000 next month at auction in London. The silver one shilling coin made in Boston in 1652 was recently found inside a candy tin containing hundreds of other coins at a family estate.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
CBS Chicago

Jessica Lynch, Young Soldier Who Was Captured In Iraq, Visits Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — Jessica Lynch, the young soldier who became an icon of the Iraq War, visited Illinois this weekend. “Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice. I’m honored to be in your company, and to know that brave women are fighting to defend our nation and our freedoms.” The National Women Veterans United hosted a meet-and-greet for Lynch, a former U.S. soldier and prisoner of war. Lynch was 19 when she was captured by enemy forces while serving in Iraq. She was badly injured when her convoy was ambushed in Iraq in 2003. She was later rescued by American troops from an Iraqi hospital, but the tale of her ambush was changed into a story of heroism on her part. Lynch later received several awards for her bravery, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
ILLINOIS STATE
healthing.ca

B.C. COVID-19 denier publicly states he is ill, dies days later

Mak Parhar told his social media followers that he was sick with a sore throat and body chills. However he denied that he had the COVID-19 virus. A B.C. conspiracy theorist who made headlines early on in the pandemic for claims that hot yoga could destroy the COVID-19 virus has died, just days after saying he was ill on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#The Whig Standard#British#The White House#Democratic#Republican#Peat
Daily Mail

The room where Roman gladiators waited to die in Britain: Holding cell is discovered in an amphitheatre in Kent where wild animals and fighters were held ahead of their fights 2,000 years ago

It was once a grand Roman amphitheatre that entertained 5,000 spectators with gladiatorial contests, wild beast hunting and the odd execution of a criminal on the Kent coast. And now archaeologists have uncovered evidence of a holding cell for those who were about to meet their fate in the ancient arena in Richborough 2,000 years ago, English Heritage has revealed.
SCIENCE
aerotechnews.com

Medal of Honor Monday: U.S. Marine Corps Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington

If you’re a Marine Corps aviator, you’ve likely heard tales of Col. Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, one of the service’s greatest pilots. Boyington’s exploits during World War II became so famous that they were made into a TV show. But behind the scenes, his leadership vastly helped the Allies in the...
MILITARY
theeastcountygazette.com

Mak Parhar, a Denier and Conspiracy Theorist of COVID-19 Dies at 48

Mark Parhar, an influential COVID-19 denier whose profile was boosted by the Flat Earth conspiracy movement and the anti-mask movement, passed away in his New Westminster home on Thursday. The cause of death of the 48-year-old is unknown. According to a spokesperson of the BC Coroner Service, a full investigation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Veterans Affairs begins paying claims to vets exposed to toxic matter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Veterans Day approaches, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is cutting hurdles for veteran claims. Some veterans who have alleged for years that they were exposed to toxic matter while serving in the Gulf, can finally get disability benefits. The VA is now processing disability claims for asthma, rhinitis, and […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
World War II
FOX 11 and 41

Navy Veteran denied healthcare after told he never fought in a war

YAKIMA, WA – A Navy Veteran in Yakima has been having a hard time getting health care after he was told he never went to war. Freshly out of High School 19-year-old Otto Von Kuehnert joined the US Navy in 1984 and was sent out to Libya in 1986 in a retaliation for the Libyan terrorism against American troops and citizens in 1985 where five American citizens were killed at airports in Rome and Vienna.
YAKIMA, WA
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Drowned US adventurer's boat washes up on Pacific atoll

The boat used by the late US Paralympian and ocean rower Angela Madsen has been found washed up on a remote Marshall Islands atoll 16 months after she drowned trying to cross the Pacific in it. Madsen's body was found floating in the ocean in June last year, 59 days after she set off on a quest to become the first paraplegic to row solo from California to Hawaii. But the 60-year-old's specially designed boat "Rowoflife" was never recovered and spent more than a year drifting the ocean currents. Marshall Islander Benjamin Chutaro said it washed up in late October on the shore of Mili Island, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the capital Majuro.
ACCIDENTS
LiveScience

Were any 'witches' burned at Salem?

Between 1692 and 1693, accusations of witchcraft were made in and around the town of Salem in Massachusetts, leading to the arrests of about 150 people. These charges were taken seriously, and the ensuing trials resulted in the executions of 19 people. But how were these "witches" executed? Were any...
Q97.9

9 Year Old Boston Girl Unlocks Her Dad’s Phone With His Face to Save Family

She had to unlock her dad's iPhone using his face after he passed out!. Maine got lucky with the Nor'easter a couple of weeks ago. But down in Massachusetts, they got hammered and thousands lost power. According to Boston 25 News, Jayline Barbosa Brandao’s home in Brockton was one of those that lost power. Jayline is 9 years old. They didn't have power for days. They had a generator though...and that's where the problem started.
KIDS
kingstonthisweek.com

As volunteers restore WWII plane, every day they fly is Remembrance Day

Fifteen hours of maintenance for one hour of flight. More than 10,000 parts. And 50 days worth of repairs. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. While the numbers don’t tell the whole story about this labour of love, they do give a glimpse...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy