The following schools are on a two-hour delay due to fog:. Your ABC 57 First Warning Weather Center Forecast:. Areas of fog this morning could slow down your commute. We’ll briefly see partly cloudy skies once the fog clears but more clouds move in during the afternoon. It’ll stay dry and mild though, still making it a nice day to get outside. A strong low pressure system moves in on Thursday bringing rain, gusty wind, and a drop in temperatures. Daytime highs fall into the 40s on Friday with scattered rain/snow showers. More wintry mix is possible on Saturday with wet snow falling on Sunday.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO