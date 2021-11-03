CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Everyone Should Support Cutting Methane Emissions

Cover picture for the articleAfter decades of discussing the negative impact of methane emissions on climate and the environment, COP26 in Glasgow appears to have finally triggered some meaningful action. In an expected but bold move, the US Biden Administration has unveiled a plan to slash methane emissions across the country. This move will focus...

OilPrice.com

The Biggest Threat To U.S. Energy Infrastructure

In July of 2020, a drone outfitted with 4-foot nylon ropes suspending a thick copper wire tried to short-circuit the grid at a Pennsylvania power substation. The machine, which was stripped of all its markings and memory card in order to obfuscate its origin, missed its target, crashing on the roof of an adjacent building. According to WIRED, the attack “constitutes the first known instance of a modified, unmanned aircraft system being used to ‘specifically target’ US energy infrastructure,” but it almost certainly won’t be the last. The United States is extremely vulnerable to attacks, particularly on our old and fraying power grids. In the last two years alone, we have seen two crippling cyberattacks that showed the extreme fragility of the country’s power grids -- first the SolarWinds cyber-espionage attack, which went unnoticed for six months and spread to organizations including NATO, the U.K. government, the European Parliament, Microsoft and others, and then the Colonial Pipeline attack, which caused major disruptions to the fuel supply chain in massive swaths of the southeastern United States all from the theft of a single password.
Food Navigator

JBS inks feed additive deal to cut cow methane emissions globally

JBS, the world's second-largest food company and the largest meatpacking company, has signed a deal with Royal DSM with the goal of reducing enteric methane emissions from cattle on a global scale. The partnership was announced at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, where EU and US leaders announced plans to...
news9.com

South American Livestock Ranchers Seek To Reduce Methane Emissions

Livestock ranchers in Argentina, one of the world's top meat exporters, have been pushed to join the reduction of emissions to limit global warming. Feedlot producers have started to look into the problem of methane emission, while environmentalists warn that it won't be enough without a change in consumption patterns.
ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
AFP

New emissions pledges barely affect global heating: UN

A flurry of emissions pledges around the COP26 climate summit will likely do little to slow global warming, the UN said Tuesday, calling on nations to sharply accelerate their greenhouse gas cuts this decade. The report highlights the challenges facing climate negotiations, given the yawning gap between the emissions cuts needed this decade to keep warming to 1.5C and the continuing increases in greenhouse gases pumped into the atmosphere.
OilPrice.com

Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Will Boost Oil Demand

While the Biden administration’s landmark Infrastructure Bill has been framed as anti-fossil fuels by the media as well as by politicians such as coal country’s Joe Manchin, oil has ironically surged on the back of the bill’s long-awaited passing. “This U.S. infrastructure bill screams bullish for oil,” Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad wrote in a recent note.
TheConversationAU

Morrison to link $500 million for new technologies to easing way for carbon capture and storage

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Wednesday announce $500 million towards a new $1 billion fund to promote investment in Australian companies to develop low-emissions technologies. But the government will use the legislation for the fund to try to wedge Labor. The $500 million will be provided to the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, with the legislative package including the expansion of the remit of the CEFC to enable it to invest in carbon capture and storage (CCS). The CEFC can invest in a broad range of low-emissions technologies, with the only exceptions being nuclear and CCS. The government has previously tried to...
OilPrice.com

Is Nuclear Waste More Dangerous Than Climate Change?

As climate change becomes an increasingly important global issue, the debate over whether nuclear energy really is a green source of energy is raging once again. Within the EU, Germany is the leading voice against nuclear energy while France is ardently supporting the technology. If nuclear energy is indeed accepted...
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
OilPrice.com

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

U.S. consumers and utilities will be paying much higher prices for natural gas and energy this winter, as record American natural gas exports amid sluggish domestic production growth have raised prices for the fuel. The global natural gas supply crunch has impacted U.S. prices, too. But it has also drawn...
kcrw.com

What the rest of the world can learn from California about cutting methane emissions

The U.N. climate change summit wraps up this week in Glasgow, Scotland. So far, leaders from more than 100 countries, including President Joe Biden, have promised to cut global methane emissions by 30% by the end of this decade, and end worldwide deforestation by 2030. California passed a similar law in 2006 that regulated methane emissions, but it’s been slow-going, and our experience might be a warning for the rest of the world.
OilPrice.com

Clean Energy’s Role In $1-Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Funds for clean energy, a national network of electric vehicle chargers, grid upgrades, and zero-emission buses are part of the $1-trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal that Congress passed this weekend. The bill aims to tackle the climate crisis and advance environmental justice, among other goals such as rebuilding America’s roads, bridges,...
Vishnuaravi

World leaders pledge to save forests, cut methane emissions.

Creator: JEFF J MITCHELL | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images. See, the 26th Conference of Parties to the Climate Change Convention is going on this week at Glasgow in the United Kingdom and we shall focus on some of the important initiatives that have been taken up at COP26 and also discuss the key initiatives being taken up by India.
Sourcing Journal

Hamrick Mills: Where Sustainability, Quality, and Innovation Come First

Weaving Fabrics for a Better Tomorrow Entirely committed to meeting the needs of its customers, Hamrick Mills also strives to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint in all of its operations. This is why they joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, to ensure the cotton used to manufacture their fabrics is grown following the highest sustainability standards—further protecting the planet’s ecological health and the wellbeing of future generations. Hamrick Mills’ manufacturing processes meet or exceed every local, state, and federal requirement for environmental protection, energy and recycling. They use sustainably grown ﬁbers to create exceptional woven fabrics for the Apparel, Home...
