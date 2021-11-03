CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse judge stresses public confidence in trial outcome

The Southern
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Anything that undermines public confidence in what happens here is very...

thesouthern.com

New Pittsburgh Courier

Ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial leaves observers outraged

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
The Independent

Why might a judge be going easy on Kyle Rittenhouse? I have a theory

I was in England during the 2016 US election. While the most frequent question my British friends asked me was, “Donald Trump? Really?”, a close second was, “Why is your ballot so bloody long?” And it’s true, Americans vote for a lot of offices — county assessor, school board, who runs the water department — that most countries do not elect, for good reason. Ask yourself if you are truly qualified to hire a coroner.Perhaps no elected office stands out so drastically as does that of judge. To my British friends, and the rest of the world, the idea of...
Esquire

Let's Compare the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial to That of the Men Accused of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Two trials are underway in two different courtrooms in two different parts of the country. Both of them involved people who killed other people. One defendant killed two people. Three defendants killed one person. In neither case are these basic facts in dispute. The question before the courts is whether they murdered people. On Wednesday, there were ominous portents from both courthouses.
Chicago Tribune

From humiliating defendants to giving them wide latitude, the ‘confident’ judge overseeing Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial doesn’t shy from controversy

In the weeks leading up to Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, attorneys on both sides made clear they wanted prospective jurors to fill out questionnaires before the selection process began. It was a fairly routine request, given judges and attorneys across the country have relied upon such forms for decades in high-profile trials to identify people with potential biases and conflicts of ...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Judge plays 'Jeopardy!' with prospective jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

While technical issues were sorted prior to jury selection in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Monday, Judge Bruce Schroeder played "Jeopardy!" with prospective jurors to pass the time. "Not to be Confused for 400," Schroeder said. "On the menu, scallops are shellfish and these are immature or green onions." "Scallions," many...
CBS Philly

Trial Of Labor Union Leader John Dougherty, Councilman Bobby Henon Delayed After Juror Tests Positive For COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The trial of labor union leader John Doughtery and councilman Bobby Henon has been delayed due to a COVID-19 exposure among jurors, according to the judge presiding in the case. Eyewitness News learned one juror was excused mid-Monday afternoon because the juror was exposed to the virus and has since tested positive. That juror was replaced by an alternate. The jury will start deliberations in a large courtroom directly next to where the trial has taken place on Wednesday. The jurors will be tested periodically, like professional sports teams, according to the judge. 2/2@CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 9,...
The Independent

Women are being jailed for losing their pregnancies. The US’s post-Roe v Wade reality is already here

Brittney Poolaw, a 21-year-old Indigenous woman living in Oklahoma, didn’t know if she wanted to be a mom or not when she found out she was pregnant. According to The New York Times, she told a detective “she wasn’t familiar with how or where to get an abortion”, so she continued to carry the pregnancy. Then, between 15 and 17 weeks gestation, she suffered a miscarriage at her home before going to a nearby hospital.What happened next was not only the direct result of anti-abortion laws meant to curtail both easy-to-find accurate information about and access to abortion care, but...
Arizona Mirror

Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans

The Arizona Supreme Court found that several provisions of the 2022 budget, including a controversial ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject.  The ruling will likely bring about a seismic shift in the way lawmakers craft future budgets.  Less […] The post Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Ex-New York Governor to surrender on groping charge

(Albany, NY) -- The sex scandal is far from over for former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. He was charged Thursday with groping a woman last year, which could get him a year in prison if convicted. This comes two months after he stepped down amid several sexual harassment allegations.
New York Post

Merrick Garland has proved himself unfit for Supreme Court — but he shouldn’t be AG either

Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court by President Barack Obama died on base when Republicans refused to take it up. The seat was instead filled by now-Justice Neil Gorsuch. Garland’s consolation prize: becoming President Joe Biden’s attorney general. Yet in nine short months, he’s proved not only unfit to sit on the court but unfit to serve as attorney general. Indeed, his behavior suggests he’s not qualified for any federal position.
