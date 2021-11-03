CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

No, Bison Aren’t Leaving Yellowstone Because of the Super-volcano

By Doc Holliday
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If I had a nickel for every conspiracy theorist that has said bison are leaving Yellowstone National Park because the super-volcano is about to erupt, I'd be a rich man. Let's deal with this theory with a crazy thing called "facts". I've seen multiple videos in the past week...

kisscasper.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.7 KISS FM

Watch This Rutting Bull Elk Display Baffle Tourists at Yellowstone National Park

You can always tell the difference between tourists and what I like to refer to as day or weekend vacationing Wyomingites. For one, we generally can identify our wildlife species with a quick glance. For instance, out-of-staters often refer to bison as buffalo (which depending on which book or online source you read will claim that is okay), however, we know better. Tourists often refer to elk as deer, which technically isn't wrong, considering the elk is in the deer family.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Volcano#Bison#Usgs
Idaho Statesman

‘Never seen anything like that’: Idaho hunter finds unusual ‘piebald’ gray partridge

An Idaho hunter discovered an unusual bird while on a hunting trip on Oct. 7 in the Cecil D. Andrus Wildlife Management Area near Cambridge. Tim Franks, of Mountain Home, was upland bird hunting — pursuing nonaquatic species like grouse and partridge — in the Idaho Department of Fish and Game-managed wildlife area, which is north of Weiser near Brownlee Reservoir. Franks said his dog flushed a covey of gray partridge, and he was “awestruck” by one of the birds that took flight.
IDAHO STATE
Distinctly Montana

When Yellowstone Erupts!

The blast is unthinkable, impossible to understand in human terms. Still, there are some who are far enough away that they have a moment to try. They can see a flash that overtakes the horizon, and then for a moment, they see a black streak rising into space. The scale of it is enormous beyond reckoning. Their mind searches for anything that will help them to understand what they’re looking at. It is something no other humans on the planet have ever seen.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

USGS Monitoring Four US Volcanoes Showing Signs of Activity and Unrest

The USGS continues to keep a close eye on volcanoes around the US, with four now at elevated Orange / Watch due to activity noticed at the four of them. The Great Sitkin, Pavlof, Semisopochnoi, and Kilauea are the four volcanoes showing signs of unrest. Except for Hawaii's Mauna Loa,...
ENVIRONMENT
Jackson Hole Radio

Volcano Observatory shows movement in Yellowstone

Yellowstone Volcano’s Norris Geyser Basin has risen by 1½ cm over the last few months and scientists are not exactly sure why. Michael Poland, scientist in charge of Yellowstone Volcano Observatory says the uplift was recorded by a GPS monitoring station in the geyser basin, and the rise appears to have started in July. Poland says, “We’ve been monitoring the Norris region with GPS since the early 2000s, and before that we were also using satellite radar to see how the ground near Norris was moving.”
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
My Country 95.5

WATCH: Massive Bison Herd Stampede Across Bridge in Yellowstone National Park

Wyoming's wildlife is pretty much the only reason for traffic jams in and around our beautiful state, but when they happen, how drivers react makes all the difference. A recent video was posted to YouTube channel, ViralHog, showing a massive bison stampede in the Lamar Valley section on the Wyoming side of Yellowstone National Park. The stampede occurred on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021. The awesome footage was captioned:
ACCIDENTS
104.7 KISS FM

This Wyoming Lake Empties into Both Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

There is no place in America quite like Wyoming and that includes one of our lakes with has the notoriety of draining into both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. I saw a very interesting conversation on Reddit talking about Isa Lake in Yellowstone. Since it straddles the Continental Divide, the east side of the lake drains out eventually reaching the Atlantic Ocean while the west side of Isa ends up in the Pacific Ocean.
WYOMING STATE
Futurity

Do monogenetic volcanoes threaten the southwestern US?

New research clarifies monogenetic volcanoes, a type of volcanic hazard that can pose important dangers despite its short lifespan. These volcanoes erupt for a period that might last for days, years, or decades. Then, they go dark and die. The landscape of the southwestern United States is heavily scarred by...
SCIENCE
Parsons Sun

Capturing five bobcats is rare, but cameras have done it before

Correction: The original post identified the animals in the image as mountain lions, not bobcats. This isn't the first time a pack of wild cats was caught on camera; but it does not happen often. This should come as no surprise for an evasive animal that is infrequently spotted in the wild.
ANIMALS
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy