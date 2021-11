Osakis 8th-grader Leah Maddock got the first of what could be many state tournament experiences in her career when she played in the Class A singles tournament on Thursday. Maddock went up against the No. 3 overall seed in Rochester Lourdes’ Ryann Witter in the first round where she fell by a 6-0, 6-0 final. That sent her into a match against another experienced player in junior Chloe Brandt from LeSueur-Henderson in the afternoon where Brandt extended her season with a 6-0, 6-0 win.

OSAKIS, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO