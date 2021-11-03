CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mostly white jury chosen in Georgia trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

By Reuters
 5 days ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Reuters) -A jury of 11 white people and one Black person was chosen on Wednesday in the murder trial of three white men who chased and fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man who went for a run in a mostly white neighborhood in coastal South Georgia last...

