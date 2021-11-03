CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Champion Braves plan 2-part parade celebrating past, present

 5 days ago
World Series Baseball Atlanta Braves fans celebrates after their team won the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) (Kevin M. Cox)

ATLANTA — (AP) — The Atlanta Braves will give a nod to past and present with a two-part parade Friday celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years.

The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night to wrap up the championship.

The procession will start at Woodruff Park in the heart of downtown Atlanta, not far from their former homes at Turner Field and the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

The team will be feted for about 2 miles along the city’s most famous thoroughfare, Peachtree Street, before being escorted to its current home in suburban Cobb County to resume the parade for another mile.

The celebration will conclude with a free concert featuring Atlanta rappers Ludacris and Big Boi at Truist Park, which opened in 2017 and is about 12 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

When the Braves won their previous Series title in 1995, they played at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. It was imploded and the site converted into a parking lot for Turner Field, which was built next door and originally used as the main stadium for the 1996 Centennial Olympics.

The Braves played at the Ted from 1997-2016 before moving to Cobb County. Their previous home has since been converted into a stadium for Georgia State’s football team.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Hill

Biden speaks to CEOs about efforts to ease supply chain problems

President Biden on Tuesday spoke with the chief executives of four major retailers and shipping companies about efforts by the administration and private sector to ease supply chain disruptions. Biden spoke with Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon, UPS CEO Carol Tomé, FedEx Chairman and CEO Frederick Smith, and Target...
POTUS
