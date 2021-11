Some computer forecast model runs that meteorologists use to aid in their forecasting are suggesting the possibility that Thanksgiving Week may kick-off on a wintry note, with the possibility of a snowstorm developing in the northeast. However, because November features a month of significant transition in the weather world as milder fall conditions become replaced by colder winter ones, one shouldn’t put too much stock in forecast guidance so far out at this time.

