The Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond Mourns Death of Her Brother

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

It’s a sad day on the ranch for...

wvli927.com

Outsider.com

See ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond in First-Ever Acting Role in ‘Candy Coated Christmas’ Trailer

If you haven’t heard Ree Drummond’s name yet, you will soon enough. The Oklahoman has built up a pretty steady fanbase over the past 15 years since starting her “Pioneer Woman” blog back in 2006. It details life on a working ranch just outside of little Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She shares stunning food photography alongside the comforts of some stunning recipes. It’s even won her a handful of awards over the years.
Mashed

Why Ree Drummond Just Proclaimed Her Work Is Done With Son Bryce

TV personality and blogger Ree Drummond has always managed to entertain her fans with scenes from her life on a ranch in Oklahoma. As per Closer Weekly, The Pioneer Woman is extremely dedicated to her family and is a hands-on mom. For her, it's important to tackle the curveballs of parenthood and embrace the journey in its entirety. She once said in a YouTube video, "that's what motherhood is [about.] If you can just embrace the chaos and the funny parts, and really just kind of hang on and enjoy the ride."
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares ‘Cute’ Picture of Daughter Paige With Family Dogs

On Tuesday night, the “Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond shared a cute pic of her daughter and their family’s dogs along with a hilarious caption. Paige Drummond is home from college this week, and her parents are soaking it in while they can. Ree and Ladd Drummond‘s daughter is currently a senior in her last year at the University of Arkansas. She came home recently to her family’s working ranch just outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She’ll head back to school soon, but the Pioneer Woman is clearly enjoying time with her daughter.
Ree Drummond
Wide Open Eats

Ree Drummond Mourns The Loss of Her Brother Who Appeared on "The Pioneer Woman"

Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, shared a heartbreaking post this morning, telling readers and friends her brother Michael Smith had passed away this weekend. Described by Ree as "her best buddy" Michael Smith was once a guest on the Food Network show and Ree said it was her favorite episode for "obvious reasons". He also supported his sister by attending book signings and other events.
