The Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond Mourns Death of Her Brother

TV personality and blogger Ree Drummond has always managed to entertain her fans with scenes from her life on a ranch in Oklahoma. As per Closer Weekly, The Pioneer Woman is extremely dedicated to her family and is a hands-on mom. For her, it's important to tackle the curveballs of parenthood and embrace the journey in its entirety. She once said in a YouTube video, "that's what motherhood is [about.] If you can just embrace the chaos and the funny parts, and really just kind of hang on and enjoy the ride."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 HOURS AGO