CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

The 10 Coziest Restaurants in Rochester

By Carly Ross
KROC News
KROC News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A few days ago we talked about Forager Brewery being named one of the coziest restaurants in the entire state by Explore Minnesota. They're the only Rochester restaurant that made the list which would automatically make...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Top 10 Best Halloween Costumes at Rochester on Tap 2021

There were so many amazing costumes at Townsquare Media's Rochester On Tap this year, but only one can take home the $500 cash prize courtesy of Rochester Smoke Shop, Minnesota Fire Hemp, and Houge Hill Hemp. From Dora and Diego to Beetlejuice and Super Snake, the top 10 best Halloween...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Restaurants
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Rochester, MN
Food & Drinks
KROC News

We Now Know What’s Being Built Along Highway-14 West in Rochester

I'd seen the signs as I was driving by for a few weeks now, but we know now just which business is building a brand new location along Highway-14 in Rochester. If you drive west from Rochester on Highway-14 (U.S. Highway 14, technically) just past the Country Road 22/Civic Center Drive overpass, there are several businesses located along the frontage road, along with High Point Church.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Burglary Reported At Downtown Rochester Business

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A downtown Rochester business became the victim of a burglary Tuesday. Police were called to the International Spices and Groceries store around 2:00 am and discovered the rear door had been forced open. The business is located on East Center St near the Mayo Civic Center.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

The New Highway 14 Connection to Owatonna is Open!

Claremont, MN (KROC-AM News) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning and Dodge County represented the culmination of decades of planning and work. Governor Tim Walz wielded the scissors to cut a ribbon that was stretched across a brand-new slab of concrete near Claremont to signify the opening of the new four-lane Highway 14 connection between Dodge Center and Owatonna. The event took place at the Dodge County Road 3 interchange, which was one of the two new interchanges constructed as part of the $107 million project.
OWATONNA, MN
KROC News

More Names Added To Rochester Area 100 MPH Club

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman was recently caught speeding - 108 mph. A state trooper stopped 38-year-old I’Osha Gray on I-90 in rural Olmsted County around 9:00 am Oct. 25. The speed limit in the area is 70 mph. According to the citation, Gray told the trooper she had a young child at home who was being watched by an older child who left to go to school. She said she was “rushing back home to care for the child.”
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Coziest Restaurants#Forager Brewery#The Get Up Go
KROC News

This Southern Minnesota Greenhouse Grower Is Now The Largest In North America!

Driving along I-35 before sunrise, or after dark you see a glow emerging just to the North of Owatonna after you pass the Bushel Boy operations glow. The sky tinges a shade of purple/pink and then you see it like a lighthouse in the night, a lettuce growing business that started in 2017 right here in Southern Minnesota, Medford to be specific, Revol Greens. Revol just announced on Facebook that with the addition of a Texas greenhouse Revol has just become the largest greenhouse lettuce growing operation in North America, and it all started right here in Southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Man Seriously Burned In Homeless Camp Fire In Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A man suffered serious burns in an early-morning fire at a homeless camp in Rochester. The Rochester Fire Department says a 911 call was received just after 2:00 am from a site in the 1000 block of 7th St NW near the railroad tracks behind the Mississippi Welders Supply store.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Unspecified Threat Prompts Evacuation of Rochester High School

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Students and staff were briefly evacuated from one of Rochester's three public high schools this afternoon. Information provided by the Rochester School District via Twitter indicated the evacuation of Mayo High School was ordered out of an abundance of caution after the school received an unspecified threat. According to the School District, Rochester police indicated similar threatening calls were being made to secondary schools and universities across Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KROC News

Last Warm Weekend Of 2021?

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - It felt more like late September than early November in the Rochester area on Saturday. Temperatures climbed into the upper 60s, the warmest it’s been in two weeks. The official high temperature at the Rochester airport was 67 degrees. The record for the date...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Intoxicated Rochester Man Crashes Into House

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Occupants of a Rochester house heard a loud noise late Saturday night and when they went outside to see what it was, they found a car had slammed into the front deck and steps. The driver was still in the car and when they...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Franklin Graham Recovering After Surgery in Rochester

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A spokesman for Franklin Graham says the evangelist underwent a specialized heart surgery to treat a condition that had developed in recent months. Mark Barber, a spokesman for North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse, said in a news release that Graham successfully underwent the procedure Monday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The news release said that in recent months, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Fire Wipes Out Garage In Stewartville

Stewartville, MN (KROC AM News) - A garage in Stewartville was wiped out by a fire Friday. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported from a residence in the 600 block of 6th St SE around 8:45 pm. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KROC News

Minnesota’s Impaired Waters List is Growing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota pollution officials on Monday released a proposed impaired waters list for 2022, an update that included the addition of 15 northeastern and central Minnesota water bodies where fish have been contaminated with long-lasting chemicals. The 15 were added due to contamination with a family of widely...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Motorists, Commuters To Be Affected By Mayo Clinic Project

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A section of downtown Rochester will be affected by a Mayo Clinic project Friday evening and Saturday. A boiler will be installed at Mayo’s Franklin Heating Station which will lead to the closing of 2nd Ave SW between 2nd and 3rd streets Friday and Saturday evenings. The section of 2nd St. SW between 1st and 3rd avenues will be affected Saturday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy