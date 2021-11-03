The 10 Coziest Restaurants in Rochester

A few days ago we talked about Forager Brewery being named one of the coziest restaurants in the entire state by Explore Minnesota. They're the only Rochester restaurant that made the list which would automatically make...
There were so many amazing costumes at Townsquare Media's Rochester On Tap this year, but only one can take home the $500 cash prize courtesy of Rochester Smoke Shop, Minnesota Fire Hemp, and Houge Hill Hemp. From Dora and Diego to Beetlejuice and Super Snake, the top 10 best Halloween...
This morning we found an article from the Top Agency that highlighted the most popular fast-food chains in Minnesota, but before sharing the results on our morning show, we asked listeners to guess the top chain. What would your guess be? Do you have a favorite fast-food place?. Culvers was...
Never tell me there's a better hospital than Mayo, because I won't believe it. Over 10,000 people shared it and over 160,000 people liked it. That means Rochester, Minnesota, Mayo Clinic patient Melissa Stone went viral sharing something she discovered inside a Mayo Clinic changing room. "A DISPOSABLE HIJAB" Mayo...
When the nattering nabobs of negativism keep telling people, "If you don't like the job or the pay, then quit and get a better job!" and people take their advice...it makes a bunch of people in Rochester, Minnesota angry?. Yup. But first, the background thanks to Jessica Williams... Hot Topic...
I'd seen the signs as I was driving by for a few weeks now, but we know now just which business is building a brand new location along Highway-14 in Rochester. If you drive west from Rochester on Highway-14 (U.S. Highway 14, technically) just past the Country Road 22/Civic Center Drive overpass, there are several businesses located along the frontage road, along with High Point Church.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A downtown Rochester business became the victim of a burglary Tuesday. Police were called to the International Spices and Groceries store around 2:00 am and discovered the rear door had been forced open. The business is located on East Center St near the Mayo Civic Center.
Claremont, MN (KROC-AM News) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning and Dodge County represented the culmination of decades of planning and work. Governor Tim Walz wielded the scissors to cut a ribbon that was stretched across a brand-new slab of concrete near Claremont to signify the opening of the new four-lane Highway 14 connection between Dodge Center and Owatonna. The event took place at the Dodge County Road 3 interchange, which was one of the two new interchanges constructed as part of the $107 million project.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman was recently caught speeding - 108 mph. A state trooper stopped 38-year-old I’Osha Gray on I-90 in rural Olmsted County around 9:00 am Oct. 25. The speed limit in the area is 70 mph. According to the citation, Gray told the trooper she had a young child at home who was being watched by an older child who left to go to school. She said she was “rushing back home to care for the child.”
The Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota just had 5 stores open recently but unfortunately, a "Temporarily Closed" sign has shown up for another popular spot in the mall. Hot Topic Temporarily Closed at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota. Last night, Facebook was buzzing with the news that Hot Topic...
Driving along I-35 before sunrise, or after dark you see a glow emerging just to the North of Owatonna after you pass the Bushel Boy operations glow. The sky tinges a shade of purple/pink and then you see it like a lighthouse in the night, a lettuce growing business that started in 2017 right here in Southern Minnesota, Medford to be specific, Revol Greens. Revol just announced on Facebook that with the addition of a Texas greenhouse Revol has just become the largest greenhouse lettuce growing operation in North America, and it all started right here in Southern Minnesota.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A man suffered serious burns in an early-morning fire at a homeless camp in Rochester. The Rochester Fire Department says a 911 call was received just after 2:00 am from a site in the 1000 block of 7th St NW near the railroad tracks behind the Mississippi Welders Supply store.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Students and staff were briefly evacuated from one of Rochester's three public high schools this afternoon. Information provided by the Rochester School District via Twitter indicated the evacuation of Mayo High School was ordered out of an abundance of caution after the school received an unspecified threat. According to the School District, Rochester police indicated similar threatening calls were being made to secondary schools and universities across Minnesota.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - It felt more like late September than early November in the Rochester area on Saturday. Temperatures climbed into the upper 60s, the warmest it’s been in two weeks. The official high temperature at the Rochester airport was 67 degrees. The record for the date...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Occupants of a Rochester house heard a loud noise late Saturday night and when they went outside to see what it was, they found a car had slammed into the front deck and steps. The driver was still in the car and when they...
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A spokesman for Franklin Graham says the evangelist underwent a specialized heart surgery to treat a condition that had developed in recent months. Mark Barber, a spokesman for North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse, said in a news release that Graham successfully underwent the procedure Monday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The news release said that in recent months, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly.
It's the holiday season, some people have already put up their decorations, others are listing to festive music, and the holiday craft sales have begun! There are tons in southeast Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and northern Iowa. These are just a few that I know about that are coming up. I...
Stewartville, MN (KROC AM News) - A garage in Stewartville was wiped out by a fire Friday. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported from a residence in the 600 block of 6th St SE around 8:45 pm. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota pollution officials on Monday released a proposed impaired waters list for 2022, an update that included the addition of 15 northeastern and central Minnesota water bodies where fish have been contaminated with long-lasting chemicals. The 15 were added due to contamination with a family of widely...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A section of downtown Rochester will be affected by a Mayo Clinic project Friday evening and Saturday. A boiler will be installed at Mayo’s Franklin Heating Station which will lead to the closing of 2nd Ave SW between 2nd and 3rd streets Friday and Saturday evenings. The section of 2nd St. SW between 1st and 3rd avenues will be affected Saturday.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A thief or thieves made off with a safe from a Rochester business and trashed the place before leaving. The burglary was reported Thursday morning by employees of the Asian Food Store at 1010 7th St NW. It apparently took place late Wednesday night...
