The 10 Coziest Restaurants in Rochester

Driving along I-35 before sunrise, or after dark you see a glow emerging just to the North of Owatonna after you pass the Bushel Boy operations glow. The sky tinges a shade of purple/pink and then you see it like a lighthouse in the night, a lettuce growing business that started in 2017 right here in Southern Minnesota, Medford to be specific, Revol Greens. Revol just announced on Facebook that with the addition of a Texas greenhouse Revol has just become the largest greenhouse lettuce growing operation in North America, and it all started right here in Southern Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO