Scott Cooper’s Antlers : The Terror of Trauma

By Asher Luberto
Village Voice
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorror films have always been great vessels for social commentary. The genre allows such messaging to feel natural, never hitting us over the head with yesterday’s headlines. Scott Cooper’s Antlers is an expert example of the way this works, though it’s far more than just a timely allegory wrapped in a...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Antlers’

Scott Cooper's Dull Horror Folktale Is A Waste Of His Talents. Scott Cooper has explored Native American culture (Hostiles) and the economically-depressed (Out of the Furnace), but with the Guillermo Del Toro-produced horror Antlers he combines the two along with a healthy dose of freakish gore. Unfortunately, the intriguing mix produces few scares and dull performances from actors we expect a lot from. For all of its delving into Native mythology, there’s not much story to speak of.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Antlers Review: Scott Cooper Melds Brooding Blue-Collar Drama with Chilling Horror

Scott Cooper is comfortable in the mud. The American director routinely finds himself in the confines of the lowdown and dirty, in gritty landscapes with working-class characters overcoming their shortcomings and often turning to violence to solve their problems. While his previous two features Black Mass and Hostiles failed to find tension in their deliberately tedious pacing, Antlers strikes the balance between methodology, terror, and blue-collar dynamics.
MOVIES
Collider

Keri Russell and Director Scott Cooper on ‘Antlers,’ Disneyland, Guillermo del Toro, and Keri Russell’s Bon Jovi Video

With Antlers opening in theaters this weekend, I recently was able to speak with director Scott Cooper and Keri Russell about their horror-thriller. Produced by Guillermo del Toro, the film is based on Nick Antosca’s short story “The Quiet Boy” and it follows a small-town Oregon teacher (Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, who discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. I don’t want to say too much more, except if you have seen the trailers, you know a creature is involved. Antlers also stars JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

'Antlers' Director Scott Cooper on the Wendigo Within: 'You Can't Escape It'

What happens when an ancient antlered monster, generational family trauma and middle school bullies all meet in the middle? Scott Cooper had a lot to say on the subject. From the collaboration of director and co-writer Cooper – who directed “Crazy Heart” and “Hostiles” – and producer Guillermo del Toro, “Antlers” tells the tale of a middle school teacher and her sheriff brother as they become involved with her enigmatic student whose secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a dark ancestral creature. The film stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Green, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane and Amy Madigan.
MOVIES
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Nick Antosca
Person
Keri Russell
dailydead.com

Interview: Co-Writer/Director Scott Cooper Discusses His Approach to ANTLERS, How the Film Tapped into His Love for Horror and More

After being delayed due to the pandemic, Scott Cooper’s Antlers is finally arriving in theaters this Friday courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. Produced by Oscar winner and monster enthusiast Guillermo del Toro and co-written by Cooper, Nick Antosca (who wrote the short story that Antlers was based upon), and Henry Chaisson, Antlers transports viewers to an isolated Oregon town being terrorized by the legendary Wendigo, and a small boy named Lucas (played by Jeremy T. Thomas) at the center of it all. Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons co-star.
MOVIES
Inverse

'Antlers' director explains the movie's monster and that twist ending

America is a horror story. That’s the conclusion that filmmaker Scott Cooper has reached across all his darkened portraits of our decaying heartland, from spiritually stained crime saga Out of the Furnace to morosely existential Western Hostiles. So perhaps it shouldn’t surprise that Antlers, Cooper’s first out-and-out horror film, ends on such a brutally unsettling note.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Antlers Director Scott Cooper Would Love To Make A Romantic Comedy Starring Christian Bale [Exclusive]

You might be under the belief that Christian Bale has never and will never appear in a romantic comedy, probably since that's pretty much exactly what he came out and said a few years back when he basically said "American Psycho" is the closest he'll ever get to one. The Oscar-winning actor saying "I was asked to do a romantic comedy recently and I thought they'd lost their minds" sounds as definitive as it gets, although we beg to differ considering that incredible ABC Family promo for "Batman Begins" that aired some time ago. But that doesn't mean filmmaker Scott Cooper, the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Wendigo
imdb.com

What Antlers Director Scott Cooper Borrowed From Alien, The Exorcist, And The Shining [Exclusive]

It's a rite of passage for any horror filmmaker. If you're making a scary movie, you could do far worse than to borrow liberally from the undisputed classics. When it came to making "Antlers," the moody and atmospheric horror film with high ambitions of being even more than that (read Chris Evangelista's review here), co-writer/director Scott Cooper didn't hesitate to use arguably the unholy trinity of the genre as inspiration.
MOVIES
Newsday

'Antlers' review: Uneven horror film that's darker than necessary

RATED R (gory violence) BOTTOM LINE An uneven horror film that feels darker than necessary. A little boy in a depressed Oregon town keeps something locked in a closet in Scott Cooper’s grisly yet mournful horror film, "Antlers." Whatever that thing is, it feeds on roadkill and makes half-human noises. It also wants out — and the flimsy padlocks on that door are not going to stop it.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Filmmaker Scott Cooper on ‘Antlers’ and His Upcoming Christian Bale Projects

Scott Cooper may be new to the horror genre, but Antlers still has his signature all over it. From forgotten towns to the mistreatment of indigenous peoples, Antlers revisits many of the elements and themes that have defined Cooper’s films since 2009’s Crazy Heart. The pandemic-delayed creature feature centers around a young boy (Jeremy T. Thomas) who’s forced to take care of his family after their life-altering encounter with the Wendigo, a mythological deer-like creature. Cooper’s first foray into horror was actually spearheaded by an Oscar winner who happens to know a thing or two about movie monsters. “Guillermo del Toro...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

