Match Review: Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League

Liverpool comfortably beat 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League after goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Jota headed the Reds into the lead early on before Mane added a second in the first half.

Felipe saw red after half an hour for a dangerous foul on Mane.

Jurgen Klopp said: "The game was nearly perfect. We had to play our football and that’s what the boys did."

The result sends Klopp’s side through to the knockout stages as table toppers after four wins from four, Atletico are in third and one point off the Porto in second.

(Photo by Simon Whitehead/News Images/Sipa USA)

The match started evenly in the early stages with little in the way of chances, as Atletico’s defensive approach looked to be effective.

But in the 13th minute the deadlock was broken. Some nice play down the right-hand side led to Jordan Henderson laying the ball off to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who crossed to Jota to head home from five yards.

Liverpool then began to dominate proceedings, with Atletico visibly getting more frustrated.

The Reds added a second after 21 minutes. Great strength from Mane in midfield to fend off two defenders before he passed the ball to Alexander-Arnold, who crossed to the onrushing Senegalese forward to guide home with his left foot.

Diego Simeone’s side then began to come into the game for a few minutes and pinned Liverpool back but couldn’t create any real openings.

The game's turning point was 10 minutes before the break. When the Reds broke from an Atletico corner and Mane was away, Felipe brought the frontman down with what looked like a clear yellow card.

However, after referee Danny Makkelie called the Brazilian defender over three times with no response, the Dutch referee showed Felipe a red card to his bewilderment.

Although UEFA confirmed afterwards that the red card was brandished due to the initial foul, which upon review was a nasty one.

The Spanish sides continued frustration was evident as Ex-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez received a yellow card for complaining, as did Koke minutes later.

Klopp’s side had a chance to add a third just before the break as Kostas Tsimikas’ cross found Jota, but his close-range header was pushed out well by Jan Oblak.

Early into the second half Jota thought he had scored his second of the night, as Joel Matip stepped into midfield and played the Portuguese striker through to slot under Oblak. But the goal was ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside.

The match then began to slow down, with Liverpool firmly in control.

However, it looked as if Simeone’s side had got back into the game with half an hour remaining when Suarez’s deflected volley wrongfooted Alisson. But VAR intervened again to rule the goal out for an initial offside.

The Reds then began to play keep ball, which was understandable given their ongoing injury troubles.

With 15 minutes to go some sloppy play from Thiago in midfield led to an Atletico counter, but after some neat passing Hector Herrera’s effort was dragged wide.

The only negative of the night was an injury to Roberto Firmino, who disappeared down the tunnel after only having come on at half time.

Second half substitute Takumi Minamino thought he had added a third for the Merseyside club when his left footed half volley found the back of the net. But the whistle had already gone for a high boot from Jota.

Henderson had a well struck effort denied late on by Oblak before the full-time whistle.

