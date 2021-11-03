CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Match Review: Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League

By Joe Dixon
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

Liverpool comfortably beat 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League after goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Jota headed the Reds into the lead early on before Mane added a second in the first half.

Felipe saw red after half an hour for a dangerous foul on Mane.

Jurgen Klopp said: "The game was nearly perfect. We had to play our football and that’s what the boys did."

The result sends Klopp’s side through to the knockout stages as table toppers after four wins from four, Atletico are in third and one point off the Porto in second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncBKr_0clvFism00
(Photo by Simon Whitehead/News Images/Sipa USA)

The match started evenly in the early stages with little in the way of chances, as Atletico’s defensive approach looked to be effective.

But in the 13th minute the deadlock was broken. Some nice play down the right-hand side led to Jordan Henderson laying the ball off to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who crossed to Jota to head home from five yards.

Liverpool then began to dominate proceedings, with Atletico visibly getting more frustrated.

The Reds added a second after 21 minutes. Great strength from Mane in midfield to fend off two defenders before he passed the ball to Alexander-Arnold, who crossed to the onrushing Senegalese forward to guide home with his left foot.

Diego Simeone’s side then began to come into the game for a few minutes and pinned Liverpool back but couldn’t create any real openings.

The game's turning point was 10 minutes before the break. When the Reds broke from an Atletico corner and Mane was away, Felipe brought the frontman down with what looked like a clear yellow card.

However, after referee Danny Makkelie called the Brazilian defender over three times with no response, the Dutch referee showed Felipe a red card to his bewilderment.

Although UEFA confirmed afterwards that the red card was brandished due to the initial foul, which upon review was a nasty one.

The Spanish sides continued frustration was evident as Ex-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez received a yellow card for complaining, as did Koke minutes later.

Klopp’s side had a chance to add a third just before the break as Kostas Tsimikas’ cross found Jota, but his close-range header was pushed out well by Jan Oblak.

Early into the second half Jota thought he had scored his second of the night, as Joel Matip stepped into midfield and played the Portuguese striker through to slot under Oblak. But the goal was ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside.

The match then began to slow down, with Liverpool firmly in control.

However, it looked as if Simeone’s side had got back into the game with half an hour remaining when Suarez’s deflected volley wrongfooted Alisson. But VAR intervened again to rule the goal out for an initial offside.

The Reds then began to play keep ball, which was understandable given their ongoing injury troubles.

With 15 minutes to go some sloppy play from Thiago in midfield led to an Atletico counter, but after some neat passing Hector Herrera’s effort was dragged wide.

The only negative of the night was an injury to Roberto Firmino, who disappeared down the tunnel after only having come on at half time.

Second half substitute Takumi Minamino thought he had added a third for the Merseyside club when his left footed half volley found the back of the net. But the whistle had already gone for a high boot from Jota.

Henderson had a well struck effort denied late on by Oblak before the full-time whistle.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Liverpool are through to the Champions League last-16 two games early, after securing a fourth group-stage victory on Wednesday night courtesy of a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane netted first-half goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side, while Diego Simeone’s men saw their attempts to get back into the game all but disappear after Felipe was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Mane. Both Jota and Luis Suarez saw goals ruled out for marginal offside calls at either end in the second half, while the Reds spurned several other opportunities to move even further...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Reds target victory to secure spot in the Champions League last-16 and extend their stunning unbeaten run to 25 games in all competitions

Liverpool will be hoping to book a place in the last-16 of the Champions League when they host Atletico Madrid at Anfield. Despite a tricky group which also features AC Milan and Porto, the Reds have made light work of their high statured opponents so far as they look to extend an unbeaten run which started back in April to 25 games across all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Alisson
chatsports.com

Champions League state of play: Liverpool are one of four teams to have qualified for the last-16, but Man United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid still have it all to do with two matchdays left

The Champions League group stage has reached its business end seemingly in the blink of an eye, with Liverpool becoming the first English representative to book their spot in the last-16 on Wednesday night. They did so with another dazzling display against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, strolling past the Spaniards...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool breeze into Champions League knockout stages with 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane converting Trent crosses before Felipe was sent off

Atletico Madrid will take a sense of injustice away from Anfield. Diego Simeone’s team do not usually need an excuse and the first half sending off of their Brazilian defender Felipe was frankly as bizarre as anything we have witnessed on the green acres of a football field for quite some time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Liverpool dismiss 10-man Atletico to reach Champions League last 16

Liverpool (AFP) – Liverpool cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League by exacting revenge on 10-man Atletico Madrid to win 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday and qualify with two games to spare. Goals inside the first 21 minutes from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane gave the Spanish champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Match Review#Liverpool 2 0#Atletico Madrid 2 0#The Champions League#Anfield#Reds#Mane#Senegalese#Brazilian#Dutch#Spanish#Ex Liverpool
Yardbarker

Where Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid stand with two Champions League clashes remaining

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid find themselves in very different positions heading into the final two Champions League matchdays. Both capital clubs will be fully expecting to progress to the knockout stages, but Atletico face some uncertainty following a second consecutive defeat. Atleti lost 2-0 to Liverpool on Wednesday night...
UEFA
goal.com

Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Man City vs Club Brugge, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig vs PSG and all the action

GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (4-1) 2021-11-03T21:50:23Z 21:50. Add Gabriel Jesus to the scoresheet for Manchester City as he makes it 4-1. A good win from Manchester City, despite that nervy moment in the first haf. GOAL SHERIFF (1-3) 2021-11-03T21:50:02Z 21:50. A consolation goal for the hosts, as Adama Traore scores to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: The Best Goals in Liverpool vs West Ham

West Ham United have been a mainstay of the Premier League since gaining their third promotion in 2012. The Hammers have gone from relegation dog fights to European football during their time in the league, but there have been some classic matches and goals. Here are some of the best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
251
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy