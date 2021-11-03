You think it's not a college sport? Buckle up as esports is now a degree pursuit, too

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A Lowell woman earned her college degree over the weekend, and taught her grandchildren a valuable lesson in the process. At 67 years old, Camille MacIsaac earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University. Camille MacIsaac. (Image Credit: SNHU) Her college journey started in 1972, but she put it on hold to raise a family. MacIsaac said her priority was to make sure her own children got through college first. Two of MacIsaac’s four grandchildren got to watch her SNHU graduation ceremony in person over the weekend. She hopes she taught them that you are never too old to chase your dreams. “This was hopefully a life lesson that you’re never too old to try something, you’re never too old to go to school, you’re never too old to better yourself,” MacIsaac said. “My advice is if there’s something you’ve always wanted to do, something to finish, give it another shot it might be the right time.” MacIsaac earned a degree in history and plans to use it to pursue a career in education.

