CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

You think it's not a college sport? Buckle up as esports is now a degree pursuit, too

By Bill Schackner, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Independent Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor several years, colleges in the hunt for students have transformed campus spaces into esports venues where young video gamers immersed in Dota 2, Fortnite or Arena of Valor could compete at the club and varsity level. Now, West Virginia University is taking things further. It is joining a...

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
cdcgamingreports.com

Ithaca College sports media students study how gambling, esports and fantasy are changing sports journalism

Three senior Ithaca College sports media students organized and hosted a panel discussing how esports, fantasy sports and gambling are causing the coverage of sports to change. The growth in popularity of esports, fantasy sports and gambling have forced the sports media landscape to adjust and accommodate the increased interest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Las Vegas Herald

Travis Fauque Discusses Why It's Never too Late to Start Earning a Degree

It's never too late to earn your college degree. Travis Fauque is a testament to this statement. He is someone who has completely restarted his life after years of continuous challenges. He is now enrolled full-time at Laramie County Community College, and he recently discussed why those with a dream of pursuing a degree should never feel that it's too late.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Connecticut State
CBS Boston

‘You’re Never Too Old To Better Yourself’: Lowell Grandmother Earns College Degree From SNHU

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A Lowell woman earned her college degree over the weekend, and taught her grandchildren a valuable lesson in the process. At 67 years old, Camille MacIsaac earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University. Camille MacIsaac. (Image Credit: SNHU) Her college journey started in 1972, but she put it on hold to raise a family. MacIsaac said her priority was to make sure her own children got through college first. Two of MacIsaac’s four grandchildren got to watch her SNHU graduation ceremony in person over the weekend. She hopes she taught them that you are never too old to chase your dreams. “This was hopefully a life lesson that you’re never too old to try something, you’re never too old to go to school, you’re never too old to better yourself,” MacIsaac said. “My advice is if there’s something you’ve always wanted to do, something to finish, give it another shot it might be the right time.” MacIsaac earned a degree in history and plans to use it to pursue a career in education.
LOWELL, MA
Inside Higher Ed

Colleges explore a new three-year bachelor’s degree program

Rattankun Thongbun/Getty Images — When her family decided to move Stateside after living in Dubai for nine years, Oma Seddiq was eager to go with them. A junior at Northwestern University in Qatar, Seddiq still had two years left in her journalism program. “I wanted to be back home at...
COLLEGES
countynewsonline.org

Community college bachelor’s degrees gain traction, report finds

Twenty-four states allow at least some community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees, according to a recent report from left-leaning think tank New America that offers one of the most comprehensive looks yet at the national landscape. Support for community colleges with bachelor’s degrees has recently been gaining more traction. Seven...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Sport#University Of New Haven#Wvu
Independent Tribune

Students earn faculty honors at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA – The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester. Area students are:. Albemarle – Nicholas Rokos. Charlotte – Andrew Gauker Aditi...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Extra Points: If you think Tennessee is good now, just wait ...

Each week, college football insider Matt Hayes tackles the biggest topics in and around the SEC …. Forget about Georgia and Alabama for a moment. Imagine what Tennessee could be if a critical number of transfers hadn’t left Knoxville and stayed for coach Josh Heupel’s first season. The team no...
TENNESSEE STATE
KNSS Radio

Study: 'Best Value Colleges' in Kansas

Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
FanSided

Oklahoma football: OU lowers the Boomer after Sooner byes

Much has been written about the championship mentality and historical record of success of Oklahoma football in the month of November, and with good reason. The Sooners have won 23 consecutive games in November, dating back to the 2014 season. Ironically, the last team to beat Oklahoma in November was the Baylor Bears. Baylor delivered a knockout blow that OU fans will not soon forget, pounding the Sooners 48-14 in Norman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 44 News

Texas Tech is paying Baylor $250,000 for new head coach

Texas Tech is slipping a quarter of a million dollars to Baylor for taking Joey McGuire as its new Head Football coach. That’s just part of the contract released today by the Lubbock university. McGuire’s six-year deal is worth $20.2 million, which starts with $3m in the first year. He is also eligible for up […]
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy