Nebraska leads 12-8 in set three, looking to avoid the sweep. The Badgers have been looking good and consistent, but the Huskers took its first lead since set one with a 8-7 then 11-7 lead on a 6-0 run. Their offense started clicking on all cylinders, the crowd was brought right back into it and the Badgers called a timeout. Kayla Caffer was a huge part of that run.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO