Gagnon named to dean's list

ADELPHI, Maryland – The following local students made the dean’s list for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5. Sergio Cacho of Menifee; Murrieta residents Craig Bull, Kevin Huff, Edmanuel Williams and Tori Bledsoe; Temecula residents Betsy Mojica, Ryan Courter and Rachelle Garringer and Keegan Barney of Winchester were named to the dean’s list. Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics and information technolog.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO