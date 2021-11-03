CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Gagnon named to dean's list

Independent Tribune
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, MO – Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence...

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
nny360.com

Madeline Sears on dean’s list

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ - Seton Hall University announced Madeline Sears, of Phoenix, has qualified for the spring 2021 dean’s list. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the dean’s list.
COLLEGES
theticker.org

Baruch should celebrate students on the dean’s list

As students approach the middle of the fall semester, they may aim for particular academic honors awards that Baruch College offers based on term performance. One notable way that Baruch College recognizes and awards academic success is by publishing an annual dean’s list. While getting on the dean’s list is...
COLLEGES
lyndentribune.com

Three Lynden Christian graduates named to Biola University dean’s list

LYNDEN — Three Lynden Christian graduates have made it to Biola University’s spring 2021 dean’s list. Class of 2018 graduate Kathleen Burden, as well as Class of 2019 graduates Kristin Dick and Peyton Terpstra were three of nine Whatcom County students to have come from Whatcom County to make the list, according to an Oct. 20 Biola University press release.
LYNDEN, WA
Valley News

Students make dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, Maryland – The following local students made the dean’s list for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5. Sergio Cacho of Menifee; Murrieta residents Craig Bull, Kevin Huff, Edmanuel Williams and Tori Bledsoe; Temecula residents Betsy Mojica, Ryan Courter and Rachelle Garringer and Keegan Barney of Winchester were named to the dean’s list. Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics and information technolog.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri State University
Valley News

Sonjoria Griffin named to Troy University provost’s list

TROY, Ala. – Sonjoria Griffin of Temecula has been named to the provost’s list at Troy University for Term 1 of the 2021-2022 academic year. The provost’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who have a GPA of at least 3.65. Term 1 includes students at Troy University’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Alabama, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online. Submitted by Troy University.
TROY, AL
Hartsville News Journal

Coker names Keene dean of business school

Coker University recently appointed Dr. Marvin Keene as Dean of the Coker University School of Business and Professor of Business. As dean, Keene provides strategic, academic, and operational leadership for some of Coker fastest-growing and nationally recognized programs. “With a growing number of Coker students seeking degrees in business, it...
COLLEGES
usi.edu

McGuire named Interim Dean of USI’s Romain College of Business

Dr. Brian McGuire, Professor of Accounting, has accepted the position of Interim Dean of the University of Southern Indiana Romain College of Business, effective Tuesday, November 2. He previously served as Associate Dean of the Romain College of Business. He also served as Interim Dean of the College from 2018 to 2019. McGuire succeeds Dr. Cathy Carey, who will continue to serve the College as Professor of Economics.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Joplin Globe

KCU names new executive dean, vice provost

Kansas City University, which has a campus in Joplin, has appointed W. Joshua Cox to the position of executive dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and vice provost for medical affairs, effective next week. Cox began his career as a family physician for the U.S. Army and joined the...
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wizmnews.com

Viterbo names Stolder Dean of the College of Nursing and Health

Viterbo University’s College of Nursing and Health will have a new dean soon. Come Monday, Dr. Mary Ellen Stolder, will take over that position, the university announced Thursday. Stolder has been at Viterbo since 2012, starting off as a professor. She is currently the director of graduate nursing and the...
LA CROSSE, WI
Central Michigan Life

CLASS Dean Rothaus named interim provost

Central Michigan University announced in a press release today that Richard Rothaus, dean of the college of liberal arts and social sciences, has been appointed as interim Provost after current provost Mary Schutten announced that she would be stepping down at the end of the fall semester. Rothaus will be taking over starting January 1, 2022.
COLLEGES
WTVQ

Campbellsville board names Samford dean as university’s 12th president

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (CU Public Affairs) – Dr. Joseph “Joe” Hopkins, dean of the School of Arts at Samford University, has been elected 12th president in the 115 years of Campbellsville University effective Feb. 1, 2022. Campbellsville University’s Board of Trustees voted Monday afternoon to elect Hopkins and the Campbellsville University...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
Independent Tribune

Catawba College hosts indigienous scholar-artist Lyla June

The Equity, Diversity, Justice and Inclusion Task Force and the Center for the Environment of Catawba College are partnering to host well-known, scholar-artist Lyla June on Monday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Crystal Peeler Lounge, Robertson College-Community Center. The presentation is called, “Indigenous Worldview and Restoring Right Relations.”...
COLLEGES
Independent Tribune

Students earn faculty honors at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA – The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester. Area students are:. Albemarle – Nicholas Rokos. Charlotte – Andrew Gauker Aditi...
ATLANTA, GA
life.edu

Dean’s List Summer 2021

Please join us in congratulating the following students for making the Dean’s List during the Summer 2021 Quarter!. The Dean’s List distinction is given to any student who has maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 – 3.99 for each quarter during the academic year, registered for a minimum of 12 credits for each quarter and completed all credits for all registered courses.
MARIETTA, GA
Independent Tribune

Cadets, students named to The Citadel dean's list

CHARLESTON, SC – The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester. The nearly...
EDUCATION
Valley News

Local resident named to dean’s list at Biola University

LA MIRADA – More than 1,800 students were named to the Biola University dean’s list in spring 2021. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2. The following local residents were named to the dean’s list: Gabriella Ramos of Canyon Lake, majoring in business administration; Holly Chang of Lake Elsinore, majoring in cinema and media arts; Natalie Canales of Menifee, majoring in liberal studies elementary education, and Jingxuan Zhang of Menifee, majoring in biochemistry. From Murrieta, Mariah Carlson, majoring in psychology; Hannah Chlebek, majoring in communication sciences disorders; Andrew Holmes, majoring in kinesiology; Sidney Livingston, majoring in b.
LA MIRADA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy