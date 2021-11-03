CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Broad Coverage

morgantownmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new memoir on discrimination, ethics, and empathy in the world of journalism. In the wake of #metoo, people are more aware than ever of the reasons behind the need for such a movement. Alison Bass—journalist, professor, and author—is...

morgantownmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Smith paid his father’s child-support debts

Will Smith has revealed that he paid his father’s child support bill to cover money that was meant to contribute towards his upbringing.In his new memoir, Will, the Independence Day actor details his parents’ separation and eventual divorce. When the divorce was finalised, Smith’s father was served with a $140,000 (£103,000) bill for backdated child support.By the time their divorce was finalised, Smith was already an adult and a successful actor and rapper and explained why he paid the sum that his father couldn’t afford: “Daddio didn’t have $140,000 (£103,000), and Mom-Mom was unwilling to make any concession whatsoever....
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
Indy100

From Kanye West to Beyoncé, every state’s richest celebrity revealed

It comes as no surprise that many American athletes, singers, actors, business people, and others in the entertainment industry across the country are, well, multi-millionaires.What you may not have considered is who the most financially successful person from each state has turned out to be.Recent data mapped out by StatsPanda on Instagram now shows who is the wealthiest public figure from each US state.According to recent data published by StatsPanda on Instagram, there are many faces that we would expect to be the most affluent in certain states ... along with some unexpected ones. ...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu#Department Of English
TVShowsAce

Elizabeth Johnston Gets Cryptic: Did She Leave Boyfriend Brice?

Elizabeth Johnston of 7 Little Johnstons posted a pretty cryptic message on her Instagram Stories yesterday. The cryptic message was short, sweet, and to the point. It was also a bit dark and ominous as it really revealed little information on what she was actually talking about. What was the cryptic message Elizabeth Johnston posted on her Instagram Stories? And, what did fans think she meant by it? Keep reading, we’ve got the scoop and a screenshot of this mysterious message.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lauren Groff, Ibram X. Kendi among Carnegie Medal finalists

Lauren Groff s novel “Matrix,” the story of a 12th century royal outcast who combats the rule of men and other hierarchies, is among the finalists for an Andrew Carnegie Medal for fiction. “Four Hundred Souls," a “Community History of African America” co-authored by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain, is a nonfiction nominee."Matrix," already a National Book Award nominee, is among three finalists announced Monday for the fiction medal, along with Tom Lin's “The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu” and Kirstin Valdez Quade's “The Five Wounds.” In nonfiction, the other nominees are Hanif Abdurraqib's “A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance” and Kristen Radtke's “Seek You: A Journey through American Loneliness."Winners, each of whom receive $5,000, will be announced Jan. 23. The prizes are presented by the American Library Association which helped found the honors in 2012. Previous winners include James McBride's “Deacon King Kong,” Donna Tartt's “The Goldfinch" and Adam Higginbotham's “Midnight in Chernobyl.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Democrat-Herald

The Facebook Papers: Coverage of the leaked documents

A collection of AP's reporting on the leaked Facebook documents:. People or profit? Facebook papers show deep conflict within. Facebook the company is losing control of Facebook the product — not to mention the last shreds of its carefully crafted, decade-old image as a benevolent company just wanting to connect the world.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
rvamag.com

Nightmare On Broad Street: An Interview With David Pijor

After a long pandemic-related sabbatical, the Coalition Theater has returned to action, and this Halloween weekend will bring the eighth incarnation of their long-running Halloween event, spread across four nights. Gabe Santamaria spoke to Coalition co-founder and creative director David Pijor about improv in a post-pandemic city, their mutual RVA comedy history, and more.
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Seattle

Ella Purnell On SHOWTIME’s ‘Yellowjackets’: ‘Going To Be Dark, Going To Be Twisted’

(ViacomCBS) – SHOWTIME welcomes a new comer to its Sunday night lineup on November 14th with the premiere of Yellowjackets. This coming-of-age/survival epic/psychological horror tells the story of a talented high school girls’ soccer team who is involved in a plane crash and forced to survive on their own in the wilderness. Throughout Yellowjackets viewers will watch as this once unified team devolves into separate savage clans fighting for survival while also tracking the fall out from those events 25 years later. CBS‘ Matt Weiss spoke to Ella Purnell who plays the teen version of Jackie, the Yellowjackets popular captain ahead...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy