CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Shaw VersaLock Laminate Flooring

By BV026258
bobvila.com
 6 days ago

Photo must be in JPG, GIF or PNG format and less than 5MB. I am looking for some...

www.bobvila.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmar2news

50 Floor - November 2021

From hardwood to carpet to laminate to tile, 50 Floor will make your home look great at an affordable price!. 50 Floor will send a design expert to your home to review samples so you can see what your new floors will look like against our existing paint or furniture.
HOME & GARDEN
NWI.com

Best Carpet/Flooring

Founded by Matt Pehr, owner of Pehrfection Home Improvement, and Bill Baker of Relentless Carpentry, The Floor 4U features flooring materials including carpeting, hardwoods, laminates, stones and tiles. It also is certified as a COREtec White Glove Retailer as well as in the White Glove Installation Process. COREtec manufactures luxury...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Gif#Shaw Laminate Flooring#Sierra Oak
bobvila.com

True Design Weathered Grey #930

Photo must be in JPG, GIF or PNG format and less than 5MB. I have heard the term "True Modular"...anyone know the difference between a true versus a regular modular? Also...A Mortgage compan... 1. answers. over 16 years by gulfsouth. Hi, my garage was transferred into a bar, many years...
DESIGN
bobvila.com

Floor Tile Luster

A handful of floor tiles had carpet tape goo on them and the floor regrout work cleaned them with thinner. What's the best way to restore the luster that was removed when cleaning. Thank you in advance!. Post a reply as Anonymous.
HOME & GARDEN
hunker.com

Ideas for Covering Tile Floors

Replacing a tile floor means ripping it out and starting fresh. But that process is time consuming, messy and expensive, so many homeowners look for more economical options. There are many ways to cover an existing tile floor, including carpet, paint and new tiles. The one you choose depends on your taste and desired flooring outcome. If you rent, the need to make sure that the existing tiles remain undamaged will also influence your choice in tile cover up ideas.
INTERIOR DESIGN
wfla.com

Best mop for concrete floors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many benefits to having a concrete floor, from durability to versatility. Keeping your concrete floor clean is important because it’s a porous material. One of the best ways to do that is by mopping it. Effectively mopping your concrete floor starts with a great mop.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Install a parquet floor

Parquet has always been a popular wood flooring choice due to its intricate inlaid and herringbone pattern. The 12-inch square tiles, which come in a selection of light to dark finishes, are sold at flooring and home centers. They are designed to be installed as interlocking tiles or with a peel and stick backing, so installing them is a good choice and doable project for a budding do-it-yourselfer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bobvila.com

Home Design

Prior to waging the decoration layout, it is suggested to clarify the fundamental circumstance of the member of the family ahead of time, and also provide due consideration to feasible short-term real estate demands. Take into consideration beforehand whether your home you plan to refurbish is for long-lasting self-occupation or short-term shift, or for short-term leasing.
INTERIOR DESIGN
bobvila.com

craftsman router model315275000

Photo must be in JPG, GIF or PNG format and less than 5MB. I bought a Craftsman Router Manual from the Pawn shop. I'm looking to find the manual for it. It is model 315.174700 If anyone has ... 1. answers. over 6 years by BV007618. Wife was kind enough...
TECHNOLOGY
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

Quick Tricks on How to Make Your Apartment Smell better

Every home has its scent. A home can smell warm and inviting, or clean and invigorating, or it can smell like musty old socks. During the spring and summer, weird smells may not be as noticeable for two reasons: you’ve kept your windows open, letting in the fresh air, or you might have spent most of your days outside enjoying the warm weather and spending time with friends, socially distant of course. As it’s getting colder, and we’re staying home more, you may have noticed a strange smell from time to time. If you’re working from home, you might find yourself...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mental_Floss

The 8 Most Expensive Cat Breeds and 8 Most Expensive Dog Breeds

If you were to assume crossbreeding a wild cat with a domestic one would produce something quite special, you’d be right. And in this case, special also means expensive. According to All About Cats, the two costliest cat breeds in America both have wild blood. Topping the list is the Savannah cat, a cross between a domestic cat and a serval: a large-eared, long-legged creature with cheetah-like spots, native to Africa. A Savannah’s price tag could run anywhere from $1500 to a staggering $50,000. In second place is the Bengal cat, whose origins date back to 1965, when a female Asian leopard cat and a male domestic cat—both owned by a woman named Jean Mill—mated. Mill continued to breed those hybrids, and Bengals have gained popularity ever since. Today, you can take one home for somewhere between $1000 and $25,000.
PETS
SPY

Love Your Cats But Hate The Smell of Their Pee? We Can Help

Table of Contents How To Get Rid of Cat Pee Smell DIY Remedies To Treat Cat Pee Smell Continuous Solutions Cats are great. We love our cats. But we can love our cats and still hate that stubborn pee smell that seems to permeate any space they live in. You never want guests to enter your home and have cat pee be the first thing they smell. Since it’s quite unpleasant, you probably don’t want to have to inhale it regularly either. We would never advocate for getting rid of your cats, so instead, we’re going to help you figure out how to get rid...
PETS
WKRG

Best vacuum for hardwood floors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most vacuums are designed for carpeted floors. If you have hardwood floors, you know they too get soiled. Here’s where vacuums designed for hardwood floors come in. Unlike regular vacuums, they don’t damage or scratch delicate hardwood floors. If you have pets, no problem. These specially designed vacuums take care of dander, fur, and other allergens and leave your floors shiny and clean.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy