The Phoenix Suns have won three games in a row, so you might think all is well. They are now 4-3 on the season, back up to mid-pack on most offensive and defensive categories. And on Thursday, the lid finally came off the rim from long range as they drained 14 threes at a 45% clip to win the three-point battle for the first game this year.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO