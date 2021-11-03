Big Ten freshmen to watch

Did you survive Iowa’s bye week? I mean, I know not everyone who reads this column is an Iowa fan, but I have to ask anyway. I spent yet another Saturday at a high school marching band competition, supporting my middle child by driving halfway across Missouri to pay $10 for a wristband and $2 for a Coke to watch a show I’d already seen eleven times. I’d do it again, but next time I’d bring more cash. Had a nice drive back home along the Mississippi river, passing through some very quaint and scenic towns about 32 hours before they got hit by a tornado. I was unaware of the outcome of Penn State-Illinois until I got home. Reader, I LOLed. My pick for that game was very wrong but I didn’t care.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO