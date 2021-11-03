East Texas 5 to 11-year-olds begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON (CBS) – The Curley School in Jamaica Plain will be closed for 10 days due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The Boston Public Health Commission advised the school to close for in-person learning after positive cases were reported across multiple grade levels and classrooms. Boston School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said there have been a total of 46 cases confirmed positive across 21 classrooms in the last three weeks. “BPHC advises those who have been on campus to self-isolate and avoid groups or gatherings, this includes community activities such as practices and social events, for at least five days and until you receive a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status,” Principal Katie Grassa said in a letter to parents. “Please stay home and seek guidance from your medical professional if you develop any symptoms.” The K-8 school will be closed for in-person learning for 10 days, starting on Wednesday, November 10 and reopening on Monday, November 22. Boston Public Schools is finalizing a plan on how students can access remote learning.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO