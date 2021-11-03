East Texas 5 to 11-year-olds begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

At least one Connecticut health provider began vaccinating younger children for COVID-19 Tuesday night shortly after federal officials gave final authorization to expand eligibility to kids 5 to 11 years old. Reem Nouh and her 7-year-old son Kareem Omar were among a small group of families at Hartford Hospital for...
More than 1.3 million doses of the pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine likely will head to Texas providers over the next few weeks, as federal health officials are expected to greenlight the shots for 5- to 11-year-olds within days. The state has started pre-ordering the shots, which will start to ship...
TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas will begin to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 on Friday, Nov. 5. “Vaccinating children is an important next step in bringing this deadly virus under control,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, division chief medical officer for UT Health East Texas. “The vaccine is safe and effective for this age range and I encourage parents to protect their children through vaccination.”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Millions of children are now eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Friday, the FDA authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5-11 years old. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for younger children is administered in two doses that are three weeks apart....
On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health shared that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 years. While young children often have milder illness than adults, outbreaks in this age group are common, can disrupt home and family life, and can lead to spread in the general community, including those at high risk of severe disease.
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 1,026 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths as children between the ages of 5 and 11 began receiving the first pediatric vaccine doses in the state. The Garden State’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 1,098, down 4% from a week ago and...
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thursday, those with the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force said they are waiting on specific doses for those ages 5-11, and taking a more cautious approach before allowing the Pfizer vaccine to be administered at the public sites at the Pipkin Building and Germantown Baptist Church.
The Garrett County Health Department, along with Maryland Department of Health are currently making plans for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to 5-11-year-olds. Garrett County County Public Schools (GCPS) in collaboration with the Garrett County Health Department (GCHD) are offering free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children 5 -11 years old on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Northern Middle School from 3:00 pm. to 6:00 p.m, and at Southern Middle School on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Students must be accompanied by their parents/guardians. For more information contact the Garrett County Health Department by calling 301-334-7777 or contact your child’s school nurse.
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Children ages 5 to 11 in the Nacogdoches ISD are receiving additional opportunities this week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval last Wednesday for use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group. The response in Nacogdoches...
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Dec. 8, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees of New Mexico State University will go into affect; the mandate includes all NMSU athletic department employees. KTSM obtained vaccination rate information for the NMSU athletic department on Monday. As of Nov. 8, one month removed from the inaction […]
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Almost 40 demonstrators met on the NMSU horseshoe Tuesday afternoon to protest the university-wide vaccine mandate. Their demonstration comes after the University of New Mexico dis-enrolled hundreds of students who refused to get vaccinated or submit proof of an exemption. At the beginning of the semester, NMSU announced that it
BOSTON (CBS) – The Curley School in Jamaica Plain will be closed for 10 days due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The Boston Public Health Commission advised the school to close for in-person learning after positive cases were reported across multiple grade levels and classrooms. Boston School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said there have been a total of 46 cases confirmed positive across 21 classrooms in the last three weeks.
“BPHC advises those who have been on campus to self-isolate and avoid groups or gatherings, this includes community activities such as practices and social events, for at least five days and until you receive a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of vaccination status,” Principal Katie Grassa said in a letter to parents. “Please stay home and seek guidance from your medical professional if you develop any symptoms.”
The K-8 school will be closed for in-person learning for 10 days, starting on Wednesday, November 10 and reopening on Monday, November 22.
Boston Public Schools is finalizing a plan on how students can access remote learning.
The U.S. violent crime rate -- an annual, population-adjusted measure of cases of rape, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide -- climbed by 5% in 2020. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Senate Bill 52, signed earlier this week by Governor Greg Abbott, authorizes more than $3.3 billion for public universities and health institutions across the state under the heading of "Capital Construction Assistance Projects." One of the schools to benefit will be Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, as...
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Seven East Texas families adopted 12 children in Gregg County Judge Tim Womack’s 307th district court on Friday. A spokesperson from Child Protective Services said they chose this day as part of a way to not only bring together families with children in foster care, but also to celebrate and raise awareness of November being National Adoption Month.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As active coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to the virus continue to decline, experts are learning more about the virus daily. Local experts are touting the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody infusion treatments for COVID-19. Along with increasing vaccination rates, physicians with Baylor Scott & White attribute monoclonal antibody treatments as part of the decline in hospitalizations and deaths. Experts say at earlier points in the pandemic, those who received a positive COVID diagnosis reacted passively by quarantining at home. Experts say once you have tested positive and desire to take monoclonal antibody treatment, it is vital that you seek treatment within 10 days of symptoms to increase the effectiveness of the treatment.
Driving through the gates of Oaks Park amusement park, Shannon Scorgie had a tear in her eye and a smile spread across her face. Her son, Jordan, 11, had just received his dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a drive-thru style vaccination clinic Friday hosted by Sellwood Medical Clinic. Jordan is one of 1,200 patients ages 5 to 11 who will receive their dose through Sunday at Oaks Park.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler was approved for two U.S. Department of Labor grants totaling $336,845 to educate employers and employees on workplace health and safety. The two training programs are being developed by UT Tyler physicians and certified safety professionals in collaboration with UT...
