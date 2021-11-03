'Rust' armorer's attorneys suggest foul play on the set

UPDATED with video: The attorneys for Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is being investigated by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department in the wake of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death from a prop gun discharged by Alec Baldwin, told NBC’s Today on Wednesday that they’re looking into whether a live bullet was placed in a box of dummy rounds with the intent of “sabotaging the set.” “I believe that somebody who would do that would want to sabotage the set, want to prove a point, want to say that they’re disgruntled, they’re unhappy,” Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney Jason Bowles told Today. “And we know that people...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO