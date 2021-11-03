CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rust

'Rust' armorer's attorneys suggest foul play on the set

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Valerie Castro joins Shep Smith to report the attorneys for...

www.cnbc.com

TMZ.com

'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's Lawyers Suggest Sabotage

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed -- the armorer for "Rust" -- is making the bombshell suggestion that perhaps somebody intentionally put a live round in a box of dummy ammunition. Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence appeared Wednesday on "Today" to outline their "sabotage" theory, and went so far as to consider potential would-be culprits.
Deadline

‘Rust’ Armorer’s Attorneys Say Fatal Bullet May Have Been Result Of On-Set “Sabotage”

UPDATED with video: The attorneys for Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is being investigated by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department in the wake of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death from a prop gun discharged by Alec Baldwin, told NBC’s Today on Wednesday that they’re looking into whether a live bullet was placed in a box of dummy rounds with the intent of “sabotaging the set.” “I believe that somebody who would do that would want to sabotage the set, want to prove a point, want to say that they’re disgruntled, they’re unhappy,” Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney Jason Bowles told Today. “And we know that people...
Fox News

'Rust' armorer's attorneys speculate sabotage occurred on set in deadly Alec Baldwin shooting incident

The armorer on the set of "Rust" offered a chilling theory through her attorneys about what led to the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was one of four people who handled the weapon prior to Alec Baldwin firing it while rehearsing a scene for the indie-western. As a result, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that the investigation is largely focused on her as well as how a live round made its way to the set of the film at all.
Ok Magazine

'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed's Attorney Claims It Was Not Lack Of Experience That Led To Fatal Shooting, Questions Live Ammunition On Set

Following the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust, lead armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed's lawyer is disputing claims that it was her lack of experience with firearms that led to the fatal accident. Article continues below advertisement. The 24-year-old's attorney Jason...
arcamax.com

'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed's attorneys suggest shooting was 'sabotage'

Attorneys for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed have suggested that someone intentionally smuggled live rounds of ammunition into a box of dummy rounds before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the film set in New Mexico. While appearing Wednesday on multiple morning news programs, lawyer Jason Bowles floated...
NewsBreak
Rust
KTLA

‘Rust’ armorer’s attorneys suggest ‘sabotage’ led to shooting

Attorneys for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed have suggested that someone intentionally smuggled live rounds of ammunition into a box of dummy rounds before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed. While appearing Wednesday on multiple morning news programs, lawyer Jason Bowles floated the possibility that someone “intended to sabotage” the production by sneaking live […]
