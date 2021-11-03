CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Supreme Court Takes On Major Gun-Right Case, Ruling Could Have Significant Impact On Pennsylvania Gun Owners

By Ross Guidotti
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The highest court in the land heard arguments Wednesday on a case that could impact the use of conceal and carry permits across the nation.

The U.S. Supreme Court has not taken on a Second Amendment case of this magnitude in more than a decade. And depending on the ruling, it could have a significant impact on Pennsylvania gun owners.

At its base, the case in front of the Supreme Court questions if any governmental authority can restrict issuing a conceal and carry permit based on proper cause.

Two gun owners and a group affiliated with the NRA in New York are challenging a lower court ruling. Individuals on both sides of the issue say residents need to watch this case.

“Right now, how that would impact Pennsylvania is very simple. Pennsylvania’s transportation of firearms law is unconstitutional,” said Kim Stolfer of Firearms Owners Against Crime.

Stolfer believes if the ruling is struck down, it could mean a major change to the following in Pennsylvania.

“Unless you get in a vehicle and you’re transporting the firearm, you can only go one of four places: from your home to a range and back; from your home to a gun dealer and back; from your home to a gun turn-in point and back; from your home to a recreation home and back. No stops. And that’s in direct conflict with the Pennsylvania Constitution.”

Josh Fleitman with CeaseFirePA disagrees.

“There are reasonable regulations that protect public safety, especially as it relates to public space. That is a critical domain where it’s entirely reasonable, and there are 100s of years of tradition of the government being able to regulate deadly weapons in public places,” Fleitman said.

Testimony in front of the court took two hours on Wednesday, and the justices will likely announce their ruling sometime after May 2022.

CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County Farmer, Employee Charged With Using Pesticide To Kill Protected Migratory Birds

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – A Beaver County farmer and his employee are accused of using pesticide-laced corn to kill dozens of protected migratory birds. Fifty-year-old Robert Yost and 25-year-old Jacob Reese were charged in federal court with offenses related to illegally killing migratory birds. The two allegedly coated whole kernel corn in carbofuran, a registered restricted-use pesticide, before spreading it in and around a field that was used by Yost Farms. Prosecutors said Yost and Reese killed about 17 Canada geese, ten red-winged blackbirds and a mallard duck. They could face up to 13 months in prison and a fine of $31,000.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Lieutenant’s Connection To Oath Keepers Under Internal Investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh police lieutenant is under internal investigation, accused of being connected to an anti-government group. A Public Safety Department spokesperson confirms Lt. Philip Mercurio has been given an administrative assignment while the city investigates whether he signed up as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right, anti-government group. The Oath Keepers have been around for more than a decade but rose to national consciousness on Jan. 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. To date, some 20 of its members have been indicted — four already convicted — as playing a central role in breaching the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Congress Passes $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, How It Will Impact Our Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. So how will this legislation help the Pittsburgh region? The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce President Matt Smith said the area is ready with projects and to get people to work. “We want to make sure that we receive a really robust share of this investment,” Smith said. “So I think that job creation number, it’s going to add jobs no matter what but I think the more investment that we can secure for Southwestern Pennsylvania, the more jobs it’s going to create right here in our backyard and we’re very focused on speaking as one region with one voice.” Smith added that the one voice will be needed because our area will also be competing with all other local regions across the U.S. to get their jobs funded.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Representatives React After Infrastructure Bill Passes House

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. “The United States House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path to win the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
