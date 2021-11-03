CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Morehead to the Meadowlands

By Ron Bailey
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 9 days ago
The 1979 NFL draft had a surprise seventh pick in the first round, as to take a kid from Morehead State for the New York limelight took a lot of guts.

Phil Simms of the Eagles was a shocker as he was only named to the OVC second team. His Eagles team struggling to put together a record of 10 victories, 27 losses and three ties in his four seasons. The 6‐foot‐2 inch, 216‐pound Terry Bradshaw look alike was the seventh player picked in the draft, and the second quarterback, after Jack (the Throwin’ Samoan) Thompson of Washington State, who went to Cincinnati with the third selection.

The rest as they say is history as Phil was a star for the Giants and he was named MVP of Super Bowl XXI and named to two Pro Bowls. The NFL scouts were right on Phil Simms even if he did not put up huge stats for the Eagles. One more little interesting stat about Phil Simms in the NFL was that his first NFL career touchdown pass went to fellow Morehead State alumnus, Gary Shirk who played tight end for the Giants.

Dean Cvitkovic was the answer to last week’s question as he was the last coach of the Maysville Bulldog football team. The first to answer were Donna Muse, Ronnie Berryman along with Carl Griffin and Mallory Denham.

This week’s question: Who is the only player to play in the MLB World Series and the Super Bowl?

Contact: rpbailey@maysvilleky.net

Last week: 18-2 (140-40 YTD, 77%)

This Week’s Picks:

Pittsburgh over Duke: The Panthers were upset last weekend, they will rebound with a road win.

Wisconsin over Rutgers: The Badgers are playing very well lately, and they win this one by eight.

Michigan over Indiana : The Maize and Blue were shocked last week and blew a lead, they will hold on to win this one.

North Carolina over Wake Forest : I pick the Heels to give the Demon Deacons their first loss this season.

Cincinnati over Tulsa: The Bearcats have looked lackadaisical the past two games, they will wake up for this one.

Kansas State over Kansas: The Jayhawks are in for a long day trying to stop the Purple clad team.

Florida over South Carolina: This week it is the Gators chance to be the hammer instead of the nail.

Penn State over Maryland: Coach Franklin will try to regroup the Nittany Lions and get them back in the win column.

Clemson over Louisville: This was always a must-see game in the ACC, well I take the Tigers by three.

San Diego over Morehead State: The Eagles will fly, no pun intended, to California but will come up short.

Arizona State over USC: The Sun Devils will give the Trojans trouble on both sides of the ball.

Ohio State over Nebraska: The Buckeyes are rolling as the Huskers are freefalling.

Notre Dame over Navy: The Irish will have trouble in the first half but pull away big time in the second half.

Arkansas over Mississippi State: The Hogs will beat the Dogs by five in Fayetteville.

Texas A&M over Auburn: Auburn is playing well but I take the Aggies in College Station.

Kentucky over Tennessee: The Cats were beat in all phases of the game last weekend, they will hold on to beat the Vols.

Alabama over LSU: The Tide coming off a bye week is not a good sign for the Tigers of the bayou.

Western Kentucky over Middle Tennessee: The Toppers can flat out score some points and the Blue Raiders have no answer on defense.

West Virginia over Oklahoma State: I pick the Mountaineers to pull off another upset, just like last weekend.

Iowa State over Texas: Both of these teams are underachieving this year, but I pick the Cyclones by a touchdown.

Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

