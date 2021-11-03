CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Hart Advises Blacks to Become Financially Literate

By WI Web Staff
washingtoninformer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld-renowned comedian and actor Kevin Hart stressed the importance of African Americans becoming more financially literate as a means of living a better life and achieving their goals. Hart, speaking Wednesday during an hourlong discussion at Chase Bank’s branch in the Skyland Town Center in southeast D.C., said becoming...

www.washingtoninformer.com

