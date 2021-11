CHICAGO, November 10, 2021 — WGN Morning News is hosting its 8th Annual Holiday Food Drive at the Greater Chicago Food Depository on Friday, November 19 from 5 a.m. – 10 a.m., sponsored by Jewel-Osco. Tune in to WGN-TV to see Around Town’s Ana Belaval reporting live from the Food Depository on the morning of the virtual food drive. Belaval has recently visited multiple food pantries within the Food Depository’s network to gain a better understanding of the surge in need for food assistance during the pandemic.

