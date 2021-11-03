CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Q&A with Liberty beat writer Damien Sordelett

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago
Hugh Freeze AP

The Daily Journal caught up with Liberty beat writer Damien Sordelett of The News & Advance to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Liberty matchup.

Damien Sordelett

There is obviously an Ole Miss connection with Hugh Freeze. How has he handled talking about his time with the Rebels? Has he mentioned it? Do you feel like he kind of has something to prove with this matchup?

Freeze has spent two of last three media availabilities answering questions about Ole Miss, and he has consistently focused on the good times during his time in Oxford. He wants to remember those back-to-back upset victories over Alabama, the Sugar Bowl triumph, and he seems genuinely happy that Lane Kiffin is winning there. Freeze has said multiple times you can win there in the most competitive division in college football. He doesn’t seem like he has anything to prove with this matchup other than returning to his hometown and getting Liberty ready to play a competitive game.

»PARRISH ALFORD: Bama-beating Freeze makes a quiet return to Ole Miss this week

Malik Willis is a likely top-10 pick. What does he do so well? Has he talked at all about matching up with Matt Corral?

Willis has openly admitted the reason why he dropped down the depth chart during the 2019 spring practices at Auburn is because his preparation was lacking. That has changed dramatically at Liberty. He is prepared for each game plan. It also hasn’t hurt that quarterbacks coach Kent Austin has drastically changed Willis’ throwing mechanics -- namely getting rid of the three-quarter release -- and that has allowed Willis to become a true dual-threat quarterback that NFL scouts flock to see on a weekly basis. Willis and Corral became friends over the summer when they attended Steve Clarkson’s The QB Retreat and the Manning Passing Academy. Willis said he’s happy Corral has been playing “so daggone good.”

Willis gets the headlines, but who on defense is the type of playmaker Ole Miss should be wary of? Does this defense match up against Corral well?

Linebackers Storey Jackson and Rashaad Harding elected to use their extra year of eligibility at Liberty, and they have been nothing short of steady for the defense. Jackson, a spring FCS All-American at Prairie View A&M, has led the team in tackles the entire season. Harding transferred to Liberty from Louisiana-Monroe, and he has recorded 30 of his 45 tackles in the last three games. The team speed on defense has drastically improved since Freeze’s arrival, which should help match up against Corral and the Rebels.

Liberty has lost a couple of head-scratchers this year. Is there a common theme in those losses? How good is this team really?

With the way Syracuse has been playing of late behind running back Sean Tucker, I wouldn’t necessarily call that loss a head-scratcher. The loss to Louisiana-Monroe, on the other hand, was atrocious. The setback to Syracuse came down to not being able to punch the ball into the end zone from the 2-yard line, and ULM capitalized on three takeaways to score the upset win. This Liberty team is as good as its record indicates, a program that is winning against Group of Five conference opponents (16-3 mark since 2018) and putting up respectable fights versus the P5 powers (2-2 against the ACC since the start of 2020).

Ole Miss is pretty beat up, specifically on offense. How is Liberty health wise?

Liberty was bitten by the injury bug in the early to midway portions of the season. Those players are starting to get back onto the field, specifically on the defensive line. Tackles Kendy Charles and Chris Boti have returned in recent weeks and end Khristian Zachary returned to practice this week. The secondary is a bit of a concern with backup free safety Quinton Reese out for the season with a torn bicep, which means Cedric Stone has played more snaps in recent weeks.

»BEAT UP: Ole Miss offense keeps getting bitten by the injury bug

If Liberty is going to pull this off, _____ has to happen.

Not turning the ball over. Liberty does not have the luxury of giving Ole Miss extra possessions, especially with the Rebels being able to score off turnovers (41 off 14 so far). Freeze prides his teams on being able to take care of the ball, and a Group of Five team seeking an upset needs to value each possession.

