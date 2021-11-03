Q&A with The Hawg Talk's Kevin Bohannon

Ole Miss safety AJ Finley battles to bring down quarterback K.J. Jefferson when their teams played on Oct. 9 in Oxford. AP

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State (5-3) has its first of two-consecutive SEC road games this weekend when it takes on Arkansas (5-3).

Arkansas is coming off a bye week after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-3 to end a three-game losing streak. Mississippi State is coming off a 31-17 win against Kentucky which boosted MSU to No. 17 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

Kevin Bohannon follows Arkansas sports and is a co-host of The Hawg Talk. Here's what he had to say about the upcoming game:

Q: What does Arkansas have to do to get back on track?

A: So early on, they thought they had their identity figured out, especially with the defensive side of the ball... They were playing a lot better, and then Georgia exposed a lot of things on defense. And then Ole Miss did it. And then Auburn did it.

They have to get back to sound, fundamental defense, and not having one of your best players out there in (sophomore defensive back) Jalen Catalon has really hurt. You've had some younger guys like Jayden Johnson, Simeon Blair who started as a walk-on at Arkansas — they're having to fill that role right now. Myles Slusher, who's in his second year at safety, has had to grow up really quick.

Those guys have got to step up and start making plays. How you attack Arkansas' defense? Run the ball early, attack them straight on and then when the safeties creep up, you go over the top... Last year in the Mississippi State game, they really were ball hawking. That hasn't happened in the last three games outside of UAPB. If they can get back to that, they can (win).

On offense, it starts with KJ Jefferson. If he's 100 percent, and at this point of the season not very many people are, it's gonna go through him. Coach Pittman wants to get (sophomore running back) Dominique Johnson the ball more. He has talked about it in postgame interviews and weekly press conferences of getting him ball — well, get him the ball. You're the head coach, make that decision to get him on the field, starting and feeding.

He's averaging 6.8 yards a carry at this point, and he's got fewer rushes than Trelon Smith and Raheim Sanders — those guys have earned their carries, but Dominic Johnson has kind of been a step above. I think you'll they'll see a lot more of him this week. I think it's been a point of emphasis.

And then, they need another receiver to step up. They haven't had one. It's been a rotating carousel back there behind Treylon Burks because he's been double teamed. Warren Thompson has had the drops. De'Vion Warren has been a no show. They have to get back to fundamentals of both sides of the ball to where they can be successful.

Q: Where have Jefferson thrived and struggled?

A: He has been really good on the deep ball to the boundary. They haven't thrown the ball well down the middle of the field. The short intermediate routes he's gotten better at, and that comes from his footwork. Early on, he'll get kind of heavy feet back there, get set in concrete and the ball sails on him. When the ball sails on you, bad things happen especially if you've got three safeties back there.

They've done a good job of stretching the field to the boundary, whether it be Thompson or Burks. They need to get the running backs more involved in the passing game, which they have.

He's done a really good job of knowing when to run — whether it be a designed run staying between the tackles, bouncing outside, or in the passing game, 'This is when I can go or throw it out of bounds.'

His decision-making process has gotten a lot better. (Offensive coordinator) Kendal Briles has done a lot better with that. (Jefferson) is not turning the ball over as much as he was early on the year.

Q: What is the perception of (head coach) Sam Pittman?

A: Last year, we could see from the outside perspective looking in — whether it be media or fans — he was just trying to get his grasp on everything. It looks like he is more in charge of everything this year...

He has seemed more in charge and more in tact with in-game decisions and off the field stuff. Him taking that next step as a head coach has been really big. These guys will run through a wall for him. That hadn't been the case under Chad Morris.

The fact that he has changed that culture shows on the field. They have some talent out there. I think early on this year, they were playing above their potential — which once you get on roll, it can happen. Then, Georgia knocked them back down to earth.

...They're about where I thought they would be, but the biggest thing is for them to be at by this point was him having to come in and change the culture. He has done that, and that's been the biggest overriding thing with everything. These guys are out there, and they're playing hard.

Q: What makes or breaks Arkansas on Saturday?

A: I think it's turnover margin. Last year, Arkansas was able to get a couple from Mississippi State...

They have to get back to that. They haven't been going after the ball lately. (Defensive back) Montaric Brown has three interceptions on the year. It's going to be paramount that secondary be ready. They have to close the windows...

(MSU is) going to throw off where the defense is. So (defensive coordinator) Barry Odom has to do a good job of disguising stuff. That's the one thing this defense has not done well this year.

They're pretty predictable on when they are going to blitz and when they're going to drop eight. If they disguise a few things this week and that turnover margin is in the favor of Arkansas, I think they win the game.