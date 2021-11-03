CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

How Phoenix Predicted Zillow's Spectacular Crash

By Digg Editors
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftware isn't ready to take over...

OCRegister

Opendoor pushes on in aftermath of Zillow’s ibuying collapse

Opendoor Technologies pioneered a technology-powered approach to home-flipping, then watched its most formidable competitor exit the business in the face of mounting losses. Now, the company is seeking to reassure investors and consumers that its bid to re-engineer the $2 trillion U.S. housing market is still on track. Opendoor is...
ECONOMY
Axios

Zillow's homes portfolio attracts takeover interest

Zillow (Nasdaq: ZG) is receiving takeover interest in its multibillion-dollar homes portfolio, just days after abandoning its digital home buying-and-selling program. Why it matters: This could swell America's home rental stock and depress its number of homes for sale, as the reported suitors are large institutional landlords. Interested suitors, per...
REAL ESTATE
PLANetizen

Zillow's 'iBuying' Algorithms Overpaid For Homes

Kim Velsey assesses Zillow's failed 'iBuying' experiment, a $1-billion venture that saw the real estate giant buying thousands of homes using algorithm-based decisions in the hopes of flipping them for a profit. In the latest twist in the saga, the company has now suspended the program, which did not accurately predict house value appreciation.
REAL ESTATE
realtytimes.com

What If You’re Priced Out of Buying a Home?

First-time homebuyers are facing a serious problem when it comes to buying a house. While the acceleration may be cooling somewhat, there are still record-breaking rises in home prices. Recent data shows for the first time in the U.S., median home prices surpassed $400,000. Several factors are likely to continue...
BUSINESS
Here Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In The United States

For the first time in American history, the top 10 most expensive zip codes in 2021 all surpassed the $4 million in median home sale prices. The second most expensive zip code in the country is Boston's 02199, with a $5.5 million median sale price. Long Island's Sagaponack's 11962 is in third place with $5 million.
REAL ESTATE
wmleader.com

How Zillow’s Home-Buying Blew Up—and Where iBuyers Go From Here

Timing the housing market is notoriously difficult—just ask. The Seattle-based real estate technology company shuttered its Zillow Offers platform this past week after paying too much for homes it intends to sell. The blunder was Zillow’s; the so-called iBuying business isn’t going away. When Zillow (ticker: Z) started buying homes,...
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Offerpad CEO: Zillow's folly was in 'chase' to be the 'fastest'

In a real estate landscape where faster often gets conflated with better, Offerpad CEO Brian Bair is urging proptech innovators to heed the lesson behind Zillow’s iBuying folly. “There’s been this narrative of how this is a chase to see who can buy the most homes the fastest,” he said...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home This Year

Have your heart set on buying in 2021? Here's why you may want to rethink that. There's a reason buyers have been clamoring to purchase homes this year. Mortgage rates have been sitting near record lows, and there's fear that rates could begin to climb once 2022 rolls around. Buyers may be worried that if they wait too long, they could miss out.
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

How Much Has Zillow Lost In Home-Flip Sales?

Any company that expands its asset pool is taking a risk. Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) learned this firsthand when it temporarily paused its quasi-automated home buying process through 2021. Now, the company is selling its remaining homes below their purchase price, effectively pushing ZG's home-flipping investments underwater. Article continues below advertisement. Zillow...
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

5 takeaways from Zillow’s nightmare

“Look, similar to other technology companies that have gone before us, we strongly believe in taking big swings and failing fast. We have learned from our experience in Zillow Offers in Q3 and are applying those learnings as we look ahead.”. Those were Zillow CEO Rich Barton’s closing remarks on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Zillow’s failed house flipping

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Zillow (ZG.O) has rediscovered the charms of being capital light. The home listing app said Tuesday it is closing its business that flips homes. While the effort helped revenue grow for the $18 billion firm, it wasn’t worth the resulting losses and risk.
ECONOMY
roselawgroupreporter.com

Zillow took ‘massive losses’ on Phoenix homes

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Offerpad.) It’s been a rough few months for Zillow Group Inc. (Nasdaq: Z), which is shuttering its Zillow Offers division and laying off 25% of its workforce at a time when the iBuyer real estate firm has been losing money on many of the homes it flipped.
PHOENIX, AZ
Slate

Zillow Torched $381 Million Overpaying for Houses. Spectacular.

Some things are easy to sell. A pizza goes for whatever price the menu says it sells for, and the buyer does not spend several weeks calling in an inspector to make sure nothing is wrong with the olives or pepperoni. A lightly worn hockey jersey goes for whatever an eBay vendor can get someone to pay for it, and there are no lawyers or licenses, just seller ratings, required to make sure everyone is on the up-and-up. A piece of stock is even simpler; it goes for whatever a seller says it goes for, and goes up or down depending on how many people want it. You can learn the agreed-upon price with a two-second Google.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

