There used to be a time when Rockstar would publish a new Grand Theft Auto game nearly every year. That’s a far cry from the current release schedule, which consists of multiple Grand Theft Auto V re-releases, but that hasn’t stopped us from thinking about the next installment, which has yet to be officially announced. Sure, we’ve got GTA: San Andreas for Oculus Quest 2 and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to look forward to, but what about Grand Theft Auto 6?

