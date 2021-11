Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. In recent weeks, both the Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum and the Bulwark’s Cathy Young have written about the problem of cancel culture in the public sphere, eliciting responses from Liberal Currents’ Adam Gurri and the New York Times’s Michelle Goldberg. To the extent I have written on this topic in the past, I have tended to side with the Gurri/Goldberg view of the current state of play: While cancel culture might be a problem, it is far from the problem in civic life right now.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO