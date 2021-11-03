Nick Saban Makes Statement on Henry Ruggs DUI Situation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two days after former Alabama and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a DUI accident that resulted in the death of a Las Vegas woman, Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban made a statement on the matter on Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the conditions surrounding Ruggs' accident arose, in which it was revealed that he had been driving approximately 156 mph in a Chevrolet Corvette before decelerating to 127 before striking victim Tina Tintor, 23, and her Toyota Rav4. Both Tintor and her dog were killed on impact.

It was also revealed that Ruggs' blood-alcohol level was at 0.16.

“Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to all involved in this tragic situation,” Saban said on Wednesday evening. “Especially the victims — our thoughts and prayers are certainly with them — but our thoughts and prayers are also with Henry, his family, and I think this is something that a lot of folks can learn from. I think a lot of players on our team — when we say ‘Challenge people to make good choices and decisions, do the right thing’ — because sometimes the consequences can be devastating, and these consequences are gonna probably be pretty devastating to Henry.

"We love him, we’re going to support him through it but we also have a lot of compassion for the victims and our thoughts and prayers are also with them.”

Ruggs had his initial court appearance with his attorneys on Wednesday, which resulted in the details of the accident being released. Additionally, it was learned that Ruggs had a loaded firearm located in the floor of his Corvette.

Ruggs' bail was set at $150,000 with strict conditions, including home confinement, electronic monitoring, the surrender of his passport as well as being banned from driving and alcohol.

Ruggs is still just 22 years old. He was in his second season with the Raiders after being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, it was announced on Tuesday evening that Ruggs had been formally released by the Raiders organization.

Ruggs' next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10.