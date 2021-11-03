CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badgers' Makenna Webster surges to first national player of the month award for 2021-22 season

By TODD D. MILEWSKI
Chippewa Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMakenna Webster ended October with a hat trick in the University of Wisconsin sophomore's final period of the month. It was enough to wrap up the national player of the month award from the Hockey Commissioners Association, announced Wednesday. Webster leads...

chippewa.com

